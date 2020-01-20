advertisement

Australian public “is fed that bushfires and climate change are the same”

“The truth is often the first victim,” said Sky News presenter Peta Credlin in a comprehensive summary of the devastating bushfire summer in Australia.

Ms. Credlin said that an “overwhelming … disinformation campaign” is being imposed on Australians related to the bushfires and policies related to reporting in the nation and around the world.

The Australian public is receiving information that climate change and bushfires are “one and the same,” she said.

“You see, while bad and tragic … our summer of bushfires isn’t the worst we’ve seen.”

Ms. Credlin also said that she would not be “convinced” if the federal government called another royal commission into the bushfire.

Instead, she urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “tackle the issue directly” and shift the focus to the debate from climate change to reducing fuel consumption.

“If Scott Morrison wants to turn this debate around, he has to leave climate change behind and focus on reducing fuel consumption.”

“Forget everything else, a national hazard reduction plan and publicly available information … that would be unprecedented now,” Ms. Credlin said.

