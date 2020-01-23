advertisement

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu.

It’s been a month since Andrew Scheer stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party, and now the race to replace him is underway. Some candidates, such as Peter MacKay, anticipated the disapproval of Scheer’s position, and reportedly began organizing their bid long before the first votes of the 2019 election were counted.

Other candidates, like Erin O’Toole and Pierre Poilievre, have been more cautious in organizing by discreetly organizing a team that could defeat both of their blue-blooded colleagues in June, and then a brave Justin Trudeau in the election. future.

As Peter MacKay said after the disappointment of the last election, the Tories’ failure to defeat Trudeau was “like having a split in an open and missing net”. This most Canadian of analogies should remain fierce during the leadership contest: the next election should be making a blue wave across the country. If the Conservative Party again fails to win the keys to the PMO, then someone is completely right to expand on MacKay’s analogy: It would be like failing to conquer Poland; or, more athletically, like losing a boxing match to an amputee. Simply put, it is more likely than not the winner of this leadership election to become Canada’s next prime minister.

Due to the great importance of this running competition, The Mill Millial has designed a handy guide. Here’s who is likely to contest the leadership election and how they plan to win it.

Peter MacKay

MacKay hasn’t had the easiest start for the leadership contest. After staunchly declaring his bid on Twitter, Tory Permanent MP Scott Reid was attacked, questioning the loyalty of former Minister Harper. However, MacKay is a respected figure in the Conservative movement in Canada. Through his role as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives, MacKay was vital to the formation of the Modern Conservative Party.

MacKay served in numerous cabinet positions throughout the Harper era and remains a favorite in the leadership contest. Despite the startling start, polls have made it clear that Nova Scotian is in a high position to win.

Erin O’Toole

Like MacKay, O’Toole is another party exercise that commands much respect from within the group. O’Toole, quite exotic these days, served in the military. If elected, he would be the first conservative leader in over 60 years of military experience.

Most recently, O’Toole has served as a Critic of the Foreign Affairs Opposition. O’Toole is not new to leadership contests, finishing third in the 2017 leadership election behind Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer.

Pierre Poilievre

I had the opportunity to meet Poilievre on a fundraiser. Immediately, he stood out as an effective speaker and someone who could present a serious challenge to other candidates.

Poilievre is a career politician who, through his role as Scheer’s offensive dog, has managed to secure widespread support among the conservative base. Poilievre has recruited the admired John Baird and the wonderful Jenni Byrne, who is an accomplished operative who led the Harper 2015 campaign.

Marilyn Gladu

Gladu is, by far, the only female to enter the competition. Despite being a Social Conservative, Gladu soon made it clear that she would not open the abortion debate again and that she would march lucky in a gay pride parade.

Prior to entering politics, Gladu worked as a Dow Chemical engineer for more than two decades. She was first elected in 2015 and served as chair of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women.

Vincenzo Guzzo

There are, of course, other candidates who are spending their time plotting for leadership. However, for the sake of longevity and the fact that Guzzo has not received much media coverage, it seems fair to discuss the Dragon Den star.

When The Post Millennial spoke to Guzzo a few weeks ago, he seemed uncertain about throwing the hat into the net saying that if Quebec-based Jean Charest didn’t run, then he would be 75 percent sure he would will really run. Now, with recent reports that Chares is unlikely to run out, Guzzo’s ambition is strengthened, telling me, “Yeah. If [Chares] doesn’t run, I’ll run.”

Despite efforts to reduce the comparison, Guzzo’s strategy bears a resemblance to that of Kevin O’Leary’s running attempt in 2017. The most obvious difference, however, is that Guzzo is Quebec-oriented. With the right-wing CAQ returning to victory in the 2018 provincial elections, perhaps Guzzo has addressed something. La Belle Province is rich in places, and if the Conservatives can convince the Quebecois fickle, then Trudeau’s future as prime minister is in grave danger.

