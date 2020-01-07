advertisement

Garnett Genuis is a Conservative MP representing Sherwood Park – Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta.

The race of conservative leadership provides us with a good opportunity for a substantive domestic policy debate. One area of ​​policy orthodoxy that needs refining is criminal justice.

Let’s start with the first principles. Conservatives are naturally skeptical of big government and want to minimize taxpayer costs. Conservatives believe in the individual responsibility and ability of individuals to shape and transform their lives. Conservatives stand with crime victims and want to protect their rights – especially their right not to be victims in the first place. While continuing to emphasize personal responsibility, Conservatives need to acknowledge the segregation and exclusion structures that lead to higher crime rates in certain neighborhoods, and we must support strategies to address those structures.

In 2015, former Justice Minister Peter McKay introduced a bill that would “ensure that certain classes of criminals are subject to mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole”. The bill was branded “life means life”. The bill did not have time to pass to the 41st Parliament, and was therefore re-elected and voted upon after being elected. I disagree with this bill and have stood to vote against it.

There are criminals who should never be released, especially repeat offenders and those who continue to be a danger to society. I believe that dangerous offenders should qualify as such, and that we should do our best to ensure that we never leave people in the community with a “high likelihood of re-offending.” However, determinations about one’s likelihood of re-offending will be more accurate after years of incarceration and treatment, and therefore flexibility must be maintained even after conviction. Putting all decision-making in court judges or the legislature through “verification in place” regimes and mandatory minimums may sometimes fail to respond to evolving circumstances or to particular details of individual cases.

A person who remains violent should not be released. But it is not in the public interest for anyone committing a single violent crime in their 20s to remain eligible for parole in the 1970s and 1980s. A person can really change and choose a different path. If they do not change, they will not be released even if they have the right to apply.

Some people approach these issues thinking “who cares about criminals?” Why should we worry if someone who has committed a violent crime has the right to be released, even if they are fully rehabilitated?

There are two very concrete reasons to release a rehabilitated person for the benefit of the common good. First, it has been established that criminals who do not have the right to bail have a greater risk for other guards and prisoners because they have nothing else to lose. Secondly, imprisonment is very expensive. According to a recent report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the average cost of federal incarceration is about $ 115,000 per inmate.

Consider the case of a person who commits a violent crime at age 25. Suppose he is re-Habited and demonstrates model behavior up to age 50. Should he, at that moment, be eligible for parole? If we decide that he should not be, then all of us have to assume the cost of going to prison, maybe $ 3-3.5 million for that individual alone. I am willing to pay the cost of incarceration, but only when required.

We can never be 100% sure that someone will not offend again, more than we can be 100% sure that anyone we know will not turn out to be a criminal. But we can say as a balance that those $ 3-3.5 million in this particular case could save more lives if spent on crime prevention. You can literally hire over 50 RCMP entry level controllers a year for that $ 3 million. In a world of finite resources, we should seek to spend dollars in a way that will help victims more effectively – which means working harder to reduce crime rates through effective preventive interventions.

Some of my colleagues have argued that we should not place victims’ families through the agony of repeated bail hearings when a criminal is remorseful. I agree with this, and I would propose that we reform the bail process to require a person to demonstrate some general attributes of rehabilitation before hearing on bail. However, eliminating conditional release capability across the board is an unnecessary overseas response.

I hope this leadership race has a thoughtful discussion about criminal justice reform that puts victims first and effectively prevents crime.

