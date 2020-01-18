advertisement

Peter MacKay will run for the Conservative Party of Canada, and is looking forward to officially announcing his candidacy on social media this evening.

Also Wednesday, Rona Ambrose, the former interim leader of the CPC, announced that she would not compete in the leadership contest, despite constant rumors and encouragement from party stalwarts.

The official launch for MacKay’s campaign will take place next week in Central Nova, which is his old hippie. MacKay served as a cabinet minister under the Harper government, previously serving a crucial role in forming the Modern Conservative Party.

MacKay is in. It will announce on social media this afternoon. Official launch next week from a location in Central Nova. Tell within a minute of @amandacconn on @globalnews #cpcldr

– David Akin (@davidakin) January 15, 2020

On the other hand, Rona Ambrose will not run for the CPC leadership, according to an article in La Presse. Sources have stated that Ambrose made no attempt to organize a campaign team. “She will not be a candidate,” a conservative source told the French-speaking newspaper.

Despite this, there has been a lot of support for Ambrose from the federal party group. For example, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said “she would be a great leader”.

The leadership race now looks to be between MacKay, Poilievre, Gladu and O’Toole, though MacKay will be the first candidate to announce.

A few days ago, the party issued the rules of the leadership race. Notably, prospective candidates will only have two months to buy $ 300,000 in cash and 3,000 signatures.

Both signatures and financial deadlines will be staggered so that richer candidates do not have an advantage over those who are less wealthy.

