Pier 1 Imports closes almost half of its stores and is reportedly approaching a bankruptcy application.

The retailer of home furnishings has been struggling for years against the increasing pressure online and with major players. The stock, which was $ 300 per share in 2015, is currently trading around $ 5.

Pier 1 shares fell nearly 17% on Monday. after Bloomberg reported the news of a potential bankruptcy.

Pier 1 had 942 stores in the United States and Canada at the end of the last quarter. It said Monday that it will close up to 450 stores “to better align its activities with the current operating environment.” Pier 1 will also close distribution centers and dismiss employees of the company.

During the last quarter of the company, sales in stores that were open for at least a year decreased by 11.4% compared to the same time last year. The company also lost $ 59 million,

Pier 1 is far from being the only victim of competition and changing consumer habits in the retail trade.

In 2019, American retailers announced 9,302 store closures, an increase of 59% compared to 2018 and the highest number since Coresight Research started tracking the data in 2012.

Bed Bath & Beyond, a rival retailer in home decorations, has also struggled in recent years. The new CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, Mark Tritton, previously worked in the C-suite of Target when building the popular stables of private-label clothing and private labels of the chain.

