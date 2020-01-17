advertisement

A man was transported to hospital following an accident involving seven vehicles after a van was seen traveling in the wrong direction “at high speed” on one of the busiest roads in Angus .

Around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the A90, two miles south of Stracathro, near the Brechin turnoff.

BREAKDOWN: Seven vehicles involved in the A90 crash after the van traveled in the wrong direction and crashed in the reservation

Scottish police have confirmed that the driver of the van was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment after the vehicle, which was traveling south on the northbound road, collided with the central reservation.

It is understood that two other vehicles were directly involved in the initial collision, and four others were affected by the large amount of debris scattered on the road. It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured.

Caitlin Craik, 18, of Montrose, was driving with boyfriend Harvey McMillan, also 18, at the time of the incident and said she was shocked to see headlights coming towards them when she started to overtake another vehicle.

She said, “We were driving to Laurencekirk from Dundee and I was passing a car on the dual carriageway 10 minutes from the junction in Laurencekirk when I saw headlights coming towards us.

“I had to quickly take the other route to avoid hitting the van. The strangest thing was that the van did not show any signs of slowing down when it was directly in front of us, it’s just a chance that I reacted in time.

“We both managed to get away with it and keep the car on the road. I’m really glad no one was seriously injured considering the speed at which he was going. My boyfriend and I are still quite shocked. “

Nash Singer of Westhill, Aberdeenshire, arrived at the scene moments after the van hit the central reserve.

He said: “I had to deviate through cars crushed in the middle of the road and four cars, including the van, still facing south towards the yard. Pieces of cars flew everywhere and headed on the two-lane road. “

Scottish police confirmed that the diversions remained in place for more than two hours after the crash, but the road was reopened shortly before 22:00.

A spokesperson said, “A pickup truck was traveling south on the northbound road and collided with the central reserve and two vehicles.

“There were four other vehicles involved, so seven in total. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries. Diversions were in place because there was a lot of debris. “

