Here are all the photos from the fourth series of blind auditions tonight on The Voice 2020 UK.

This evening sees week 4 of the new series of The Voice UK which continues on ITV.

The search for a new voice Super star continues with world music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs still on their quest to discover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

Again, this year’s winner will win a life-changing record contract.

After the first three weeks, the Mgehan team and Team Tom each has five candidates in its teams of ten.

Team Will.i.am and Team Olly have four of their seats occupied.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next stages – the battle rounds – and will be seen fighting again for the best acts this Saturday.

The acts we meet include a 20 year old Jordan Phillips from Stockport and 29 years old Cat cavelli who suspended her singing career to raise her daughter.

More candidates hoping for rounds are commercial Grant tuffs, bartender Brian Corbett, primary school teacher Elly O’Keeffe and student from Austria Johannes pietsch.

Also sings in the back of 24-year-old coaches Natalie Good who plays a tube of Little Mix and 21 years old Lois Moodie taking Beyonce.

As always during blind auditions, the coaches will decide whether or not to film for an act based solely on what they hear sitting back to the stage.

Each competitor who goes out on stage must keep his cool while he performs in the hope of seeing at least one chair overturn.

But if no coach is running, the competitor immediately leaves the stage because the coaches stay back to the stage, never seeing who played.

Voice 2020 blind auditions continue at 8 p.m. this Saturday, January 25 on ITV.

