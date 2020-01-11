advertisement

Here are all the photos from the second series of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK this weekend.

Saturday evening, week 2 of series 9 of The Voice UK continues on ITV from 8 p.m.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones are all back from last year sitting in the famous spinning red chairs with debutante Meghan Trainor.

After the first week, Team Tom and the Meghan team each have two acts while the Olly team and Team will each has an act, leaving plenty of space to fill the four teams.

Each coach needs 10 acts for the next steps – the battle rounds – and will be seen fighting for the best acts.

As always, coaches will have their backs to the stage and will therefore be able to base their decision to choose an act only on voice.

Each competitor who goes out on stage must keep his cool as a show in the hope of seeing at least one chair spin.

But if no coach turns, the competitor immediately leaves the stage because the coaches stay back to the stage, never seeing who played.

Singers this weekend include Zion, Jay Harvey, Babalola Ehidiamen, Baby Sol, Lara Anstead, Blaize China and Ty Lewis.

In addition, the coaches will hear the duo Katie and Aoife, who happen to be twin sisters, go on stage, but will they have this important chair tour?

And a young dad who is currently working in a fast-food restaurant changes his song in front of the fryers to sing for a place in one of the Coach’s teams

The Voice UK 2020 starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday January 11 on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV hub here.

