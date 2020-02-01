advertisement

Here are all the photos from the fifth series of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK tonight.

This evening sees week 5 of the new series of The Voice UK which continues on ITV.

The search for a new voice Super star is back with world music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs to this year’s panel.

The four talented musicians are always on the lookout for the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer, with this year’s winner winning a life-changing record deal.

After the first four weeks, Team Tom leads the way with seven acts while the Olly and Meghan team each have six competitors. Team Will currently has five of its seats occupied.

Each coach can only choose 10 acts for the next stages – the battle rounds – and therefore with the spaces on the teams decreasing, getting a round will prove increasingly difficult.

The judges will once again be fighting against the best singers tonight.

The artists we meet this week include Darci Wilders, Jonny Brooks and Julius Cowdrey.

Priscilla Cameron, Zindzi Thomas and Blessing Chitapa also hope to participate in episode five.

Finish the hopeful candidates this weekend Holly Scally and Lucy Calcines.

As always, coaches will decide whether or not to rotate based solely on what they hear while sitting back to the stage.

Each competitor who goes out on stage must keep his cool while he performs in the hope of seeing at least one chair spin.

Who will have their turn and which team will they join?

The Voice UK 2020 blind auditions continue at 8 p.m. this Saturday, February 1 on ITV.

