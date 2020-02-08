advertisement

Here are all the photos from the sixth series of blind auditions on The Voice 2020 UK tonight.

This evening sees the penultimate test of the new series of The Voice UK which continues on ITV.

The first step in finding a new voice Super star winds down with world music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly walls on this year’s panel.

The four talented musicians are always looking to discover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

Again, to win for this year’s winner is a record-breaking life-changing contract.

After the first five weeks, the Meghan and Tom teams now have eight acts each while the Will and Olly teams both have seven selected acts.

Each coach can only choose 10 acts for the next stages – the battle rounds – and therefore with only a handful of spaces left, impressing the coaches will be more difficult than ever.

The artists we meet tonight include the Rozzandi duo, made up of Alex and James, Andre Sanchez and Alfie Osbourne – will there be a spin?

32-year-old singer and receptionist Bleu Woodward, 21-year-old hairstylist Mollie Scott and 26-year-old mental health recovery worker Vivienne Isebor are among the numbers this week hoping to transform the judges.

To complete the final hopeful, dinner lady Sally Barratt, former West End dean Aladdin Dean John-Wilson, teenager Alia Lara and part-time makeup artist Beryl McCormack.

As always, the coaches will sit back to the stage and decide whether or not to shoot based solely on what they hear.

Each competitor who goes out on stage must keep his cool while he performs on the back of the coaches, hoping to see at least one of the chairs spinning.

The Voice 2020 continues at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 8 on ITV.

