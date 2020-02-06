advertisement

A united United We Roll truck passes in front of Unifor supporters at Federated Cooperatives Ltd terminal on a blockade in Carseland, AB south of Calgary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 .. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Barricades erected at a Carseland refueling terminal hitting Saskatchewan workers must go down, a Calgary judge ordered Thursday.

Justice Glenda Campbell agreed with the lawyers of Federated Co-op Ltd. that the barricades and batteries that have been in place since January 24 are illegal.

She said the barricades which have allowed collectors to restrict access to the fuel terminal should be lowered and union members or their supporters are barred from preventing individuals from entering or leaving the property.

“Respondents may be present at the Carseland Fuel Terminal, they may convey their message to those persons who choose to stop and engage in discussions, but they may not impose that discussion at will,” Campbell said.

She said while orders against members of the union strike in Regina have allowed individuals to be detained for up to 10 minutes, or while they insist on being allowed to proceed, there will be no time allocation for voters.

Campbell said any strikes, union members or people acting on their behalf are “restrained from blocking, obstructing, obstructing, or interfering with, or exiting, access points, entrances, directions, or gates to the gas terminal. Carseland “.

Its order also prohibited those individuals “from obstructing, obstructing, blocking, intimidating, harassing, forcing, or in any way interfering with employees, contractors, customers, buyers, members of the public, or any other person seeking to leave or enter the Carseland Fuel Terminal. “

Campbell said collectors will need to be at rest five feet from each entrance to comply with its order.

The barricades were the latest development in the ongoing labor dispute between Unifor and workers at an FCL refinery in Regina.

The tense dispute broke out in Alberta in late January, when Unifor members began choosing a fuel storage terminal in Carseland, about 65 miles southeast of Calgary, raising fencing to limit when vehicles could enter and exit the facility. .

FCL CEO Scott Banda said the court order was needed to allow the wholesaler to resume fuel moving from the terminal.

“In a labor dispute, everyone understands that there are two rights: he has the right to trade union peacefully and he has the right to operate the business, and what we have been denied is the ability to operate,” Banda said. Wednesday.

Gavin McGarrigle, the western regional director of Unifor, said his union’s protest was peaceful and legal.

With files by Jason Hering

