Captain Jean-Luc Picard is back! The CBS All Access series sends the retired captain on a return trip into space. And that’s it.

What is to be said about “Picard” that a) can be said as this rating is a spoiler-free zone, and b) must be said as CBS All Access is said to be one of the most used “Star Trek” franchises and Captains revived to restart one of the favorite shows of the fandom? Of course, the question can directly apply to the man himself: what is left to say about Picard that has not been said in seven seasons of great television, four films of very different quality and countless appearances in stories related to “Star Trek” ?

Saddling the clean head, the leader’s bald head with fresh luggage and a new destination should motivate most potential viewers to embark on this 10 episode ride every week, but there is a feeling that the missed opportunity hovers over ours for the first time re-entry. “Star Trek: Picard” may be a new chapter for Patrick Stewart’s beloved Jean-Luc, but he’s not trying to win new fans, but rather aimed at old ones.

For franchise fans, that’s probably fine. Showrunner Michael Chabon and the other executive producers Akiva Goldsman, James Duff and Alex Kurtzman polish an old model for fresh use. The regulars of the “next generation”, Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), all return together with the “Voyager” star Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine). for another targeted, morally sound mission. Jean-Luc has left Starfleet in the past. The admiral retired after the destruction of the planet Romulus (from JJ Abrams’ restart of “Star Trek” 2009) and the earlier death of his friend and commanding officer Data (in “Star Trek: Nemesis”, the worst of Picard’s films). ,

He was living a secluded life in his family’s vineyard when the anniversary of the above tragedy (Romulus, not Data) sparked renewed interest in the admiral. Soon he is visited by a young woman who needs his help and the call to action, coupled with a harrowing memory of his inactivity, send him back to work.

And that’s pretty much all I can say. Although the first episode will be available at the time of this review’s release, most of the fun in Star Trek: Picard is rediscovery. Sure, there are some smart special effects of the modern age, a new cast, and Picard now has a very good dog (which is underused by the criminal). But “Picard” tells a familiar Trekian story (even if it’s classified as a TV MA) that lets you meet crew members two decades later and enjoy the glory of Sir Patrick Stewart. The Shakespeare-trained star has the unique ability to dial into his roles without completely disappearing, and carries the deserved public investment from role to role regardless of whether he is suffering from an embarrassing trip to the toilet or tea between the stars sips.

Here he finds again conviction and depth in the line variations, which he said a thousand times: “We have to help”, “What could that mean?” And “Good boy, No. 1” (OK, maybe that’s one of the new ones)) Everyone looks invigorating for such a committed actor at the wheel when Stewart easily slides back into his captain, Admiral Boots. The show around him may look different, but the production team knows Stewart and the story will be very familiar to fans – so much that many of the greatest twists and turns are not even explained to new viewers. “Picard” not only expands to connect Jean-Luc’s films with the latest restarts, but the first episode ends with a kicker that only trekkies will understand.

For a casual fan like me, it’s far from comparing Star Wars and Star Trek (even if JJ did it first), but seeing Jean-Luc again reminded me of Luke Skywalker at the end of The Force Awakens To see. A mere glance at the aged face of a flawless, undisputed hero from the past was enough to awaken childhood memories of easier times when shades of gray never reached the larger-than-life heroes of the canvas. Picard has made tactical mistakes and a few other mistakes in the past, but he’s still a mythical personality. a hero from the time of the heroes.

Even more satisfying than pretending it was perfection was for these unassailable figures to see Luke’s weakness in “The Last Jedi”. Without spoiling anything, let’s just say in “Picard” that Jean-Luc has the right to reason whether he made a mistake if his best intentions don’t reflect the best choice – or even an old one Knows how it should be the moral guiding principle for future generations. Watching a strained mind like Picard’s wrestling with such a challenge could lead to gripping and insightful television. TV that was actually made for several generations. But to do that you would have to let the past die, and the Star Trek franchise, like everyone else, doesn’t look like killing it.

Note B

Star Trek: Picard premiered on Thursday, January 23rd on CBS All Access.

