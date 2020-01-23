advertisement

The legacy sequels, whether on television or in movies, are invariably linked to common themes.

It is practically integrated into its very existence, with questions about mortality, unfinished business, the inheritance itself, all having trouble rectifying themselves to make themselves relevant in the first place. When done successfully, the question does not even have to come up to find out why it is there. It sounds natural, vital and so useful that you almost wonder why it’s been so long in the first place.

‘Star Trek: Picard’, in many ways, could not have happened without the time we live in. This is not to say for a second that it is trying to respond to our times, but more that it is embracing the idea of ​​broken promises, lost futures, and the idea of ​​breaking faith in the institutions we have deemed inviolate. Between the time that “ Star Trek: Nemesis ” landed on screens – the last time Patrick Stewart played Jean-Luc Picard – and today saw seismic changes in what we know and understand about our world . We no longer have the same optimism that defined so many “Star Trek: the next generation”. Indeed, we are faced with the reality that the days ahead will not be as safe or hopeful as it has been established.

So how does “Star Trek: Picard” telegraph this, while staying true to idealism? Can these two be rectified? Of the three episodes we saw, it’s hard to say, but one thing is certain: no one is ready to throw in the towel. There is a feeling of seriousness and belief in each line of the three episodes that we saw, and in each performance, which testifies to it. The first episode, for example, reveals why Jean-Luc Picard moved away from Starfleet, and why he now lives the life of a winemaker.

Stewart’s age and sense of presence compliment this, as he no longer has the rigid stature of the bridge officer. He is much more vulnerable now, more aware of his limits and even prone to mistakes. He is – whispers – human. This is something that has tormented Star Trek for so long; the characters are far too perfect to exist in the real world, that there is no conflict between them and that they simply cannot harm the public eye.

Without giving too much detail on the second and third episodes, the story opens and begins to examine the loose strands of “ Star Trek: The Next Generation ” and how the future is not as perfect as it the summer. This does not necessarily mean that it must be grainy, or that there must be some sort of existential threat, but more than that all is lost. In this, the question is whether you withdraw, or take a step forward and try to put it back on track. Or is this pride to even think this way?

Like the best episodes of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’, ‘Picard’ – from what we’ve seen so far – is trying to capture these big ideas and make it exciting. There are very well-designed action times, and you can really say that money, time and effort is spent on it to make it as good as possible. In addition, the performance of all parties concerned shows that it was well thrown, well written and well managed.

Compared to “ Star Trek: Discovery ”, which had a difficult first season and a second to a decent season, “ Star Trek: Picard ” leaves the conveyor belt (sorry) fully formed and produced.

Hope it lasts.

