Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek announced that he had taken every opportunity to learn from Polish teammate Robert Lewandowski.

Piatek came to Hertha from Milan for reported 27 million euros in January after struggling to do his best in San Siro.

The 24-year-old made his debut on Friday in a 0-0 draw against Schalke.

With one of the world’s best strikers in Lewandowski at his side at international level, Piatek said he had watched the Bayern Munich star closely when he had a chance.

“He is the best striker in Germany and one of the best in the world,” Piatek told the Bundesliga website.

“When I train with Robert on the national team, I always watch him. I watch everything he does and see what he does best.

“I speak to him all the time because I want to study and I hope I will study all the time.”

Piatek only scored four goals in 18 Serie A games for Milan this season before joining Hertha, where they face Schalke in the DFB Cup on Tuesday.

