27 December 2019 Jo Borras

My passion for all things tuk-tuk knows almost no boundaries, as old readers of CleanTechnica’s one-time sister site Enrg.io (no Gas2) may remember. That love was somewhat tempered by the fact that the Piaggio Ape were “tuk-tuks” with a high MPG, because of their size, very polluting vehicles. Even the alt-fuel version, which was rolled out with 8 CNG-driven horsepower in 2018, had a – let’s go with “worrying” – carbon footprint. That has all changed now, because Piaggio has finally released an electric Ape motorickshaw. (!)

Piaggio launches electric monkey

It is officially called the Piaggio Ape (that is “app”, not “ape”) E-City and has a long, flat battery that is mounted low in the chassis. This design helps the tricycle to maximize the internal cargo volume, while also contributing to dynamic handling. This is because the heavy battery naturally helps to lower the center of gravity of the E-City.

For all that talk about the design of the battery, however, there is one thing that is not mentioned: range. And that is because the killer app for the new electric Ape is not actually part of the bike itself. They are gas stations. In particular, battery change service stations.

Battery exchange technology is a relatively old idea in the EV universe. Companies such as Project Better Place, which has since been destroyed, offer automatic hot-swapping services for batteries in both Israel and France before they are hit outside of Darwin by longer-distance EVs such as the Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model S just a few years after the launch … or maybe not! Tesla recently announced that it might end up in the battery change game itself again – so this concept may have some legs in the end.

Here is another idea that might have some legs: making the EV one of the cheaper versions of the Ape available!

That’s right, children. The electric version of the Piaggio Ape – the most desirable version, in many ways! – is one of the cheapest, coming out at the equivalent of $ 2800. If you consider that the 435cc Ape Plus diesel with one cylinder costs around $ 3500, the E-City looks even better. That is at least my idea. And you? View the official Piaggio press release below and let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Piaggio Group, the iconic Ape becomes electric: presentation today in New Delhi of the Ape E-city with battery exchange technology for the Indian market

Milan – Today in New Delhi, the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) presented the new Ape E-City, the all-electric version of its iconic tricycle, with which the group enters the Indian market for electric commercial vehicles. The brand that has been revolutionizing light commercial mobility for 70 years, is making further progress in line with developments in individual and commercial mobility needs and offers innovative solutions that respect the environment.

Using battery changing technology, which can replace a flat battery with a charged battery in a few minutes at automated petrol stations, the Ape E-City is an effective response to the growing demand for commercial mobility solutions, especially for city trips in India and the increasing interest in alternative energy sources.

The Ape E-City is produced at the Baramati plant of the Piaggio Group, in the state of Maharashtra, and is available on the Indian market at a price similar to that of the gas-fired model.

Among those present this morning in New Delhi were Diego Graffi, CEO of Piaggio PVPL (the Indian subsidiary of the Piaggio Group), the Indian minister of Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, the Italian ambassador to India, Vincenzo De Luca, and Amitabh Kant, CEO from Niti Aayog, the think tank set up by the Indian government to promote sustainable development in the country.

For several months, the Indian government has been implementing a policy to support electric mobility, in particular for 2 or 3-wheel vehicles, through the roll-out of the FAME program (faster approval and production of hybrid and electric vehicles). FAME promotes the purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles with incentives, including a 12% to 5% reduction in goods and services tax, a VAT equivalent, for these vehicles.

The Indian market for electric vehicles is worth around $ 71 million (source: P&S Intelligence P.L.) but is expected to exceed $ 700 million in 2025.

Over the years, the Ape has also encouraged the growth in developing countries from a micro-business network based on mobile stores (mainly selling street food, a trend that is also growing rapidly in Europe), or small carriers using the Ape Cargo. The Ape Calessino for passenger transport is widely used for taxi services to connect suburbs with city centers, thus not providing local public transport services.

On September 30, 2019, the Piaggio Group reported sales of 142,500 commercial vehicles in India, with sales up 5.6%. The PVPL subsidiary had an overall share of 23.8% of the Indian tricycle market and confirmed its leadership in the freight segment with a share of 42.9%.

Source | Pictures: Piaggio Group (official), via Ride Apart.

