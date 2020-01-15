advertisement

KISSIMMEE, Florida (AP) – A physiotherapist killed his wife, three young children and a dog in a wealthy suburb of Florida near Walt Disney World, and left their bodies there for days, authorities said on Wednesday.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said at a press conference that Anthony Todt faces homicide charges for the deaths of his wife, Megan, and their three children aged 4 to 13 . The suspect had confessed to the murders and was cooperating with detectives, according to the sheriff.

“We are crying with the family and friends of the victims,” ​​said Gibson. “I cannot understand what would cause a person to commit such bad and horrible acts.”

advertisement

The bodies were discovered Monday in a rental home that sold last April for $ 650,000 in Celebration, a wealthy community near Disney World. MPs were called home to assist federal agents who had an arrest warrant against Todt, said the sheriff.

Gibson will not say how the woman and children died, saying he would wait for the coroner to publish the results. He said they appeared to have been killed in late December.

Todt had a physiotherapy practice in Connecticut where he traveled during the work week, returning to Florida to be with his family on the weekends, said the sheriff.

Todt family members outside the state had asked for a welfare check in late December. Earlier this month, federal agents asked MPs to contact Todt. Both times MPs have gone home but have seen nothing out of place, said Gibson.

“We did not notice anything suspicious,” said the sheriff.

The sheriff did not indicate the reason for the murder, nor did he specify why Todt was under investigation by federal agents.

Todt was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Since he was taken into police custody on Monday, he has been in a hospital where he has been taken after having ingested Benadryl and has commented on his intention to harm himself during his arrest.

Osceola County court records show that the owner of their five-bedroom home requested their eviction, claiming that they owed him more than $ 5,000. They paid more than $ 4,900 in monthly rent.

New York State Court online records have shown that Todt and his businesses were in debt to creditors.

Todt and his businesses have had to pay more than $ 63,000 in one case and more than $ 36,000 in another case from two judgments rendered last year in Ontario County, New York, according to the records .

advertisement