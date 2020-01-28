advertisement

Residents of Tayside and Fife woke up this morning to winter scenes.

Heavy snowfall hit the region early Tuesday morning with showers landing as east as Dundee.

A yellow Met Office warning for snow and ice was in place until 11:00 a.m., with a warning from the forecaster of travel disruption and vehicle blockage.

advertisement

© DC Thomson

Snow in Dundee in the early hours of Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the snow was so heavy on the A93 Braemar to Perth road at the Spittal of Glenshee that the trucks got stuck and forced the road to close.

Locally, Perthshire is the most affected area, with snowfall also affecting some rural roads in the region, notably the A827 Logierait road to Aberfeldy.

A large amount of snow also landed in the Angus Glens.

Up to 6 inches of snow possible as Met Office issues winter weather warning for all of Tayside and Fife

Forecasters had initially warned that up to 6 inches of snow could land at the region’s highest levels overnight.

The A9 in Balhaldie on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, area drivers were warned to be careful on the roads when flurries have moved.

Closure of busy road as trucks get stuck in snow after heavy winter showers

Emergency gritters were dispatched to the highest roads in Fife overnight.

At Dundee, most of the snow had cleared at sunrise.

The A9 at Auchterarder Tuesday morning.

Residents of Tayside and Fife went to social media to share photos and videos of the winter scenes.

Wowee! #GloriousGlenesk this morning. #MyAngus #AngusGlens #getoutdoors #Winter @CNPnature @VisitScotland @VisitCairngrms pic.twitter.com/v5521MZQ8D

– Angus Tourism Cooperative (@AngusTourism) January 28, 2020

Duck! 😆❄️⛄️ #funinthesnow #snowball #snowyperthshire pic.twitter.com/yuSGYFvNTn

– Perth & Kinross Countryside Trust (@PKCTrust) January 28, 2020

Finally, a little snow in #Perthshire pic.twitter.com/QN6Y0G8JH9

– Pauline Tait Author (@PTait_author) January 28, 2020

Winter has arrived on the Estate and it looks lovely! #winterweather #snow #ScotsSnow #perthshire #ItsSnowJoke #SnowCheck pic.twitter.com/RxdCSYFbBh

– DupplinEstate (@dupplinestate) January 28, 2020

Hello from a superb snow-covered Strathallan 😍❄️ # Neige pic.twitter.com/WzImn1VeQY

– Strathallan School (@StrathallanSch) January 28, 2020

Snow scene at #killin and on Tarmican Ridge. Very crisp exterior house underfoot. pic.twitter.com/sEHbDdup3G

– Isobel Downie (@IDS_IsobelsDriv) January 28, 2020

Hello, finally snow 😀❄⛄. Looking like a glorious day, good luck to our fishermen who fish the Tay today. #snowday; #Perthshire; #gloriouswinter; #meikleour; #visitperthshire

Posted by Meikleour Arms Hotel & Restaurant on Tuesday January 28, 2020

Look what we woke up this morning! Our chief gardener Edith Barnes took these photos from her outside “office”.

Posted by Drummond Castle Gardens on Tuesday January 28, 2020

Snowy morning in PERTHSHIRE. Nice to see the snow on the trees. #gleneagles #snow #home pic.twitter.com/urpQDowdKT

– stuart adams (@ golfbug72) January 28, 2020

Beautiful morning and snow on Plastic Dink Dink and Rope towing beautifully cared for #skiscotland #kassbohrer

Posted by Glenshee Ski Center on Tuesday January 28, 2020

Snowy morning in PERTHSHIRE. Nice to see the snow on the trees. #gleneagles #snow #home pic.twitter.com/urpQDowdKT

– stuart adams (@ golfbug72) January 28, 2020

Nice to see snow on the ground floor again

– ARImages (@HammyPics) January 28, 2020

I’m going to make yellow snow today in a Top Secret place. #TheSnowHasLanded @RosieandRollo @hamish_mccat pic.twitter.com/DTgWOPOP2q

– Parker (@PerthshireCat) January 28, 2020

Damn it! I just watched oot before bed and the snow is pouring yahooooooo 🥶⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/U8wuh9jv74

– Gary Robertson (@DundeePoet) January 28, 2020

@ WindyWilson88 on the ball again….

Snow falling at # Dundee # Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/jKUcbmRI6D

– The ScottishScouser (@DundeeScouser) January 28, 2020

Snow in Perth pic.twitter.com/pWNt4zOXhP

– Susan Cord (@sue_cord) January 28, 2020

Snow at #Kelty #Fife

😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/akZuF2qlOD

– Dolly ❤️ (@DollyKostka) January 27, 2020

We have our first snowfall of 2020 ❄️⛄️ #Scotland #Fife #Winter #snow pic.twitter.com/BRUw6CANJF

– 💚🐾 Claire 🐾💚 (@ xMissClaire1888) January 27, 2020

Winter weather this morning in Perth. First time I try my new route ute #snow pic.twitter.com/cVGochzUTQ

– Iain Bethune (@IainBethune) January 28, 2020

@BBCScotWeather @AroundFife @C_MAlexander @ WindyWilson88

First snow this winter on the hills of Lomond, Fife. pic.twitter.com/FfiLxmxtxl

– John Wilson (@ john58wilson) January 28, 2020

@thismorning snow in Auchtermuchty in fife. My 9 month old daughter Poppy was hypnotized yesterday when it was snowing.

It was 2am!

– Lindsey & Poppy pic.twitter.com/6fgtZzfWdp

– lindseyy duncan (@tootsiesgems) January 28, 2020

@PerthandKinross A827 Ballinluig in Aberfeldy is terrible this morning, thick layer of melting snow, no sign of plow

– Heather Duff (@ hross42) January 28, 2020

Emergency sanding on higher ground, North Fife eliminates all sanding / patrolling. Mid Fife snow roads are activated. South Fife 5 routes operated.

– Fife Council (@FifeCouncil) January 27, 2020

Snow is falling throughout the region, please drive with caution.

– Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 28, 2020

Do you have pictures of winter weather in Courrier country? Send them to digital@thecourier.co.uk

advertisement