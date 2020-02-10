advertisement

One of the most viewed homes in television history, the fan-favorite Victorian home where the Tanner family lived in the 1980s sitcom full house, has a discount of $ 6 million to $ 5.5 million Dollars have returned to the San Francisco real estate market.

In the mid-1980s, families were watching TV and watching family-friendly sitcoms before bed. Who is the boss? and The Facts of Life, a big favorite, was Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and boosted the careers of John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The setting for Full House was San Francisco, which revolved around sports presenter Danny Tanner, whose wife had died and left him with three daughters. When they needed help for the children, Daniel’s brother-in-law Jesse and Joey, a comic book friend, moved in as roommates to help out. Her comedic antics took place in her television house in Lower Pacific Heights.

The 3,728-square-foot house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, which was originally built in 1883 by architect Charles Hinkel Lewis, was completely renovated in the 21st century. Under the direction of the architect Richard Landry, important details such as elaborate moldings, high ceilings and Corinthian columns have been preserved. Updates include an open floor plan, skylights, wide-plank wooden floors, and modern-tiled bathrooms. The kitchen was redesigned with Calcutta Oro marble, Viking devices and light blue color.

advertisement

In 2016, Netflix premiered the first season of Fuller House Casting members Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on the same house set as the original. Will the home undergo a lower test in its fifth and final season due to its final relegation in popularity? Neighbors could keep their fingers crossed.

Although celebrity homes and celebrity homes get international attention, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll sell faster than a nice house sold by an average neighbor. But for those who might have the dream of owning one of the most beautiful homes in San Francisco, the recent price drop to below $ 5.5 million could make that dream a little easier. The listing agent is Rachel Swann from The Agency, San Francisco.

This article originally appeared on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

advertisement