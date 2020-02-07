advertisement

These photos from our archives were taken 25 years ago when a county textile company was at the peak of its success.

In the mid-1990s, Syston The Sweater Shop employed 1,600 people, had 78 stores and operated factories in Leicester, Shepshed, Nottingham and Ayrshire.

The company, founded by Brian de Zille in 1973, was bought by its management in 1995 under a £ 150m deal.

But just three years later, in 1998, the company plunged into administrative receivership after being hit hard by low-cost foreign competition.

A number of stores have been purchased by the Ciro Citterio and Salisbury retail chains.

However, the factories could not be saved.

About 1,000 people have lost their jobs and another major name in knitwear has disappeared from the Leicestershire trade scene.

The Syston seat in the sweater shop

The former Sweater Shop headquarters in Fosse Way, Syston, became the new headquarters for Dunelm, a fast-growing home goods retailer, in 2000.

Dunelm has since moved to a specially designed site near Watermead Business Park.

Inside the Syston Sweater Shop factory in February 1995

In 2012, the brand The Sweater Shop was reborn in a new clothing business by Mr de Zille.

He launched a new brand called 019 and opened a factory in the Pinfold industrial park, Thurmaston.

