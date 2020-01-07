advertisement

After being the first lady and the tragic death of JFK in 1963 and her second husband Aristotle Onassis died in 1975, Jackie Kennedy Onassis did something she had never done before. In 1979 she bought 340 acres of idyllic sea in Aquinnah on Martha’s vineyard. Then she commissioned architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen to design her house and named it Red Gate Farm. Wherever she could be in nature, she found both healing and regeneration. Since Jackie’s death in 1994 and the death of her son John in 1999 (not much more than a mile from the farm), her daughter Carolyn and her husband Edwin Schlossberg have enlarged and renovated the house. Carolyn enjoyed it with her growing family for years and launched it at a price of $ 65 million.

Jackie Kennedy was the royalty the Americans had ever experienced and set new standards for the expectations of all the first women who came after her. Well-behaved, kind and elegant, she became an international icon of style and culture. With all of the First Ladies working on a particular theme during their tenure, from promoting education to gardening food, Jackie took on the important task of restoring the White House so that it adequately portrayed the United States , She was also a patron of the arts and had many roles in the newly restored White House for foreign dignitaries and Washington politicians. Her filmed tour of the renovated White House has been seen and admired around the world and won an Emmy, the only first lady to be recognized for such an achievement. She was one of the most admired men and women in the Gallup poll of the 20th century.

The Red Gate Farm is a former sheep farm and is located on the edge of Squibnocket Pond near the Cliffs of Gay Head with over 1.6 km of white sand on the Atlantic. The Cape Cod-style cedar house was built in 1981. In 2000, Carolyn asked Deborah Berke, the dean of the Yale School of Architecture, to expand the house while maintaining its style and character. Today, at 6,456 square feet, the house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. On the main level are the formal living and dining room, the family room, the library and the kitchen of the chef. All rooms except the dining room offer sea views and there are terraces for dining and entertainment. There is also a small bedroom for staff or additional guests, a den, two offices / studios, two powder rooms, three fireplaces, a laundry and a cellar. The upper level contains four en-suite bedrooms, with the master having its own dressing room. The original two-story guest house, which architecturally matches the main house, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and laundry.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ private getaway, where she could enjoy the loneliness as well as her children and grandchildren, the Red Gate Farm, is on the market. At $ 65 million, the brokers are Gerret Conover, Tom LeClair and Kathleen Coumou from LandVest Inc., Christies International Real Estate, Marthas Vineyard.

