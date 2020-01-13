advertisement

The Watson Players Drama Group was born from the Watson Street Baptist Church.

An important part of the church calendar was the annual Sunday school celebrations.

Part of these celebrations took the form of a concert to entertain relatives and friends. Church members used to organize the event, mainly songs, recitations and cartoons.

The concerts have always included primary school children from Sunday school doing their song, well rehearsed by Miss Nellie Ratcliffe, known to all as “Aunt Nell”. She was very much loved by everyone and later became president of The Watson Players.

In 1965, some of the Sunday school students wrote their own version of the classic pantomime, “Cinderella”. It was such a success that “Sleeping Beauty” and “Robinson Crusoe” followed.

Robinson Crusoe in 1970

These productions involved a lot of improvisation – including borrowing members’ living room curtains, hanging them on a clothesline and using them as stage curtains.

In 1970, with the threat of the demolition of the church that threatened, it was decided to form a real dramatic group, with a committee, and, on May 27 of the same year, The Watson Street Baptist Players was born – his name changed to The Watson Players in 1972.

The last performance in the church was “Gone West”. This was written by the late Jill Chambers and Pat Hartshorn.

Gone West was the group’s last performance at Watson Street Baptist Church in 1971

The place, after the Baptist church, was in the hall of the Sainte-Anne church. The first pantomime was “Jack and the Magic Bean”. This was written by five members and was well received.

The players then played their first professionally written play, “The Murder in the Red Barn”. They were quite small (as always) and a member took five different parts! St Anne’s second pantomime was “Aladdin”, written by founding member Jenni Padley.

Derby nostalgia stories and photographs

The players also performed pantomimes at Mickleover Methodist Church, Murray Park School, and Bemrose School, and in 1980 they moved to the Guildhall Theater. The number of members had increased and it was a great step forward for the company to perform in an appropriate theater.

The pantomime was “Robinson Crusoe”, directed by Geoff Hooley. A memory of this week was when a member of the choir, dressed as an indigenous girl, accidentally went up on stage with slippers. This was gradually noticed by the other dancers and, trying to stifle the laughter, “it all went to waste”.

Peter Pan took off in 1991

The pieces are staged in the summer and have been performed in the Playhouse Studio in the past, but in recent years have also been performed at the Guildhall Theater. As everyone knows, the Guildhall is being renovated and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

The 2019 pantomime “Dick Whittington” should have been in January. Distribution, music, sets, costumes, etc. were all ready to perform when the group was informed, just two weeks before the opening night, that the Guildhall Theater would not be ready for their performance.

Everyone was devastated. The president, Aidan Repton, working very hard with his committee, contacted other likely locations. It was finally decided that the best option would be to present “Dick Whittington” at Landau Forte College. It would have to be during the school holidays, so it became an Easter pantomime.

Watson Players President Aidan Repton, left, with President Fay Hinchcliffe and the Eagle Award the group won last year

All those who had purchased tickets should be contacted and given the option to re-book or get a refund. Unfortunately, many block bookings were canceled because it did not suit them. New tickets and programs had to be printed. It was a real disruption for everyone involved.

Aidan said, “I consider it an honor to be president of such a thriving and vibrant company, especially at the dawn of our 50th anniversary. It is a magnificent achievement and of which we can justifiably be proud.

“Our challenge now is to continue the good work, so that future generations can both be part of or entertain the Watson Players in the future.”

The pantomime itself, directed by Liz Woolley, was a great success and won an Eagle Award for “best pantomime”. Two cast members, Wayne Perry and Nigel Taylor, were nominated for their hilarious roles in the series. Fay Hinchcliffe received an unexpected award for her exceptional contribution to amateur theater.

Derby actress Gwen Taylor, left, with Watson Players president Fay Hinchcliffe at the 2019 Eagle Awards

Fay, who was elected president in 2003, said, “I’ve been with the Watson Players for 47 years and it’s been a huge part of my life. I don’t play on stage anymore. However, I “ask” for our plays and our pantomimes, which I really appreciate, always making me feel part of all our performances. “

The backstage team is extremely important in managing a drama group. Stage manager John Woolley, a friend of founding member Trevor Chambers, joined the company and was immediately chosen as Wishee Washee in the 1974 production of Aladdin.

* Read more Bygones stories here

In 1979 John began to help and enjoy the creation of sets for pantomimes and plays – interspersed with some stage returns. John said, “I took the stage, with Brian Hartshorn in 2000 – we became known as Laurel and Hardy – I don’t know if it was our waistline or the moments of comedy that we had! We received an Eagle Award for outstanding achievement when we created a working fountain for the Snow White and Seven Dwarfs finale in 2004.

Watson Players Stage Manager John Woolley, left, with set designer Brian Hartshorn

“I have made longtime friends at The Watson Players and I still love building the sets in our set store. It’s a little warmer than where we were in Melbourne because we don’t have to thaw the paint before using it! “

Several families are members of the Watson Players. One of them is the Hartshorn family. Brian, who is responsible for the stage design and construction, works well with John Woolley and together they form a very competent team.

Brian’s wife, Pat, a founding member who unfortunately died in 2006, was a great asset to the company, both on stage and as a wardrobe mistress. Their son, Lee, makes the lighting and also helps in the construction of the decorations. Lee is married to the very talented Alison, who designs the posters and covers for the program.

Frankenstein the Panto was a 1993 production for the Watson Players

Their daughter, Tabitha, helped paint decorations from a small child and has now joined as a member. Tabitha is delighted to have a small role in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”.

In memory of Pat, there is a Patricia Hartshorn Outstanding Achievement Award, which is presented annually to a worthy recipient. This year, it was rightly awarded to the president, Aidan Repton.

Alison was nominated for a prize by NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Art) for her poster design and cover of the program “Five Blue-haired Ladies Sitting on a Green Park Bench”, which was the play in June 2018.

Angel Makers went on stage with the Watson Players in 1976

The pantomime, “Rapunzel”, played in January 2018 was also nominated. For the greatest pleasure, Alison won the prize for “Best poster design”. Not only that, but the “Rapunzel” pantomime won the “Best East Midlands Pantomime – Rapunzel” award.

This was brilliantly produced and produced by Gill Swift and Sally Tickner-Mellor. The script was written by Jenni Padley. Two very prestigious awards.

Trevor Chambers, Vice President of Players said: “As one of the two founding members of The Watson Players still active in society (Jenni Padley being the other), it is with great pride that I am able to participate in this year production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“I have witnessed our growth from very modest beginnings to the position in which we find ourselves today as one of the leading amateur theater groups in Derby. The 50 years that followed showed my age, since I went from a 19 year old man on Friday in our first pantomime to a 69 year old dwarf in our 50th! “

The production of Pinocchio players in 1985

Angela Swift added: “As a member of the Watson Players for over 30 years, I am delighted and honored to be the producer of our 50th anniversary pantomime production. The Watson Players have provided a high level of family entertainment to the Derby audience over the years and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are no exception. A pantomime not to be missed! “

The next play will be “Stepping Out”, a stimulating and entertaining play, produced by one of the members, Gina Repton.

Help the Watson Players celebrate their 50th birthday and enjoy some great family fun at “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, which will take place at Landau Forte College, from February 25 to March 1. Tuesday-Friday at 7:15 p.m. Saturday shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and there is a show at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets, priced at £ 12 for adults, £ 10 for concessions, are available at the Derby Live Box Office on 01332 255800.

There is a special offer available only until January 20 when tickets for performances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will cost only £ 6 at the Derby Live Box Office. Use the code: Apple 19.

