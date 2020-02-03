advertisement

These archival photos of an emblematic building of the Derby factory will bring back memories to readers.

Because, although the building is still standing today, it looks fine and certainly does not enjoy the green surroundings which it boasted in the past.

advertisement

These are the original premises of FW Hampshire and Co Ltd, manufacturers of chemists at Sinfin Lane, often called Sunnyside Works.

Of course, while the building has been preserved, the name has long since disappeared. The business was taken over by Reckitt and Colman Ltd in the mid-1960s and the name was lost in January 1970.

The company merged with Benckiser in 1999 to become Reckitt Benckiser and is now part of the RB group.

The FW Hampshire factory at Sinfin Lane, Derby

Over its long history, the factory site has produced a veritable blend of products including Zubes cough drops, powdered ice cream, custard, Pomeroy cosmetics, which were very exclusive, lipsticks, shampoo, fixing lotion and face cream.

Read more

Derby nostalgia stories and photographs

Readers have already described the smell of Zubes entering Sinfin Lane.

Irene Farish and Jackie Mee at the former FW Hampshire in Sinfin Lane, Derby

The company also produced the rather acrid Wasp fly papers and one of its most famous brand names was Snowfire, which was used to treat chapped hands and frostbite.

The company was founded by Frederick W Hampshire and initially operated from the Derby silk factory from 1908 before moving to much larger purpose built premises at Sinfin Lane.

.

advertisement