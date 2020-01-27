advertisement

It was the day after a crash on the M1 which closed the road for two hours.

The incident occurred between Junction 22 and Junction 23 around 9 p.m. Sunday after a collision between two vehicles.

Emergency services closed the road for about two hours until 11 p.m., while two people were cut from their vehicle and taken to hospital, reports NottinghamshireLive.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service at Castle Donington station shared photos of the aftermath of the accident and issued safety tips for motorists.

The consequences of a crash on the M1

(Image: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Castle Donington Station)

The service said: “We witnessed a traffic accident on the M1 tonight.

“Two people had to be extracted by firefighters and taken to hospital by the ambulance services of East Midlands.

“Please be sure to check your tires regularly for damage, pressure and tread depth.”

At around 10.59pm Sunday, Leicestershire police added: “The southbound motorway between junctions 22 and 23 has now reopened.

“The traffic is slow but is moving again. Thank you for your patience.”

