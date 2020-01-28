advertisement

Here are three photos taken more or less in the same place of the village but with more than 100 years separating them.

It is the now busy junction of Leicester Road, Sandhurst Street and Regent Street in Oadby, towards Leicester.

advertisement

Sandhurst Street is visible on the left in the three photos.

The oldest image, top and bottom, dates from around 1900 and shows the distinctive building at the corner of Sandhurst Street and Leicester Road, which remains to this day.

As the signs on the building show, in those distant days, it was a cafe.

The row of houses to the right of the cafe is still standing – but that’s where the similarity ends.

The junction of Leicester Road, Sandhurst Street and Regent Street, Oadby, in 1900

Want to know more about nostalgia for Leicestershire?

Leicester Road has doubled in width in the intervening years, with a four-lane highway and traffic lights replacing the two-lane rural road that we see in the first image.

The junction of Leicester Road, Sandhurst Street and Regent Street, Oadby, in 1980

The second view, above, was taken in 1980 by former Leicester Mercury staff photographer Deryk Wills.

Read more

Back to Leicester’s past

He photographed several village scenes that year so that they could serve as a record of the development of the village over the next few generations.

The junction of Leicester Road, Sandhurst Street and Regent Street, Oadby, in 2016

The final photo, above, is a much more recent view taken by Leicester Mercury photographer Mike Sewell in 2016.

.

advertisement