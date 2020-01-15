advertisement

American troops in Iraq revealed more details about the missile bombardment from Iran last week when photographers captured workers trying to clear the debris.

No American soldiers were killed or wounded, US officials said, but Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the base, told The Associated Press that some troops had been treated for the blast explosions.

“The reason why we postponed it until 11:30 p.m. is that at this point all signs indicated something was coming,” she said to reporters who traveled the base. “The worst scenario – we were told it would likely be a missile attack, so we were informed.”

According to the photos taken by the AP, some parts of the Al-Asad base appeared to have been completely destroyed. The missiles destroyed several buildings that housed soldiers, and a missile struck an area where six drones were parked. The drones were not damaged, said Caggins.

A U.S. soldier stands on January 13, 2020, at a site where Iranian bombings were launched on Al Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP photo).

The Iranian missiles began striking the air base around 1:30 a.m. local time, officials said. The base received a notification that the missiles were launched into Iraq following early warning systems, which President Donald Trump announced in a speech the following day.

“We could feel the shock wave and when the impact hit, the bunker doors sank,” Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Staci Coleman said after a report by the Wall Street Journal. “My personal opinion is that they really wanted to target our (air) assets, and if they accidentally killed Americans, that was fine with them.”

U.S. Soldiers suffer damage to a site of Iranian bombings at Al Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq, on January 13, 2020 (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP Photo) on January 13, 2020 at Al Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq. (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP photo)

“After the first boom, I was confused and stuck my head out to see what it was,” Captain Jeffrey Hansen told the AP. “The second bang blew some debris into my face.”

American base officers told the newspaper that they had received information that Iran would attack because of the murder of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

On January 13, 2020, U.S. soldiers and journalists inspect the wreckage of an Iranian bombing at Al Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq. (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP photo)

Lieutenant Colonel Antoinette Chase told the news agency that soldiers had conducted an exercise a week before the Iranian attack. “I had no victims and everyone is alive to tell the story. As for me, I couldn’t be happier or more proud than what the soldiers and coalition forces did that night, ”she said.

Some Iranian officials said the missile attack was not meant to kill anyone. But the family members rejected this claim.

“You are in a region that is full of conflict,” said first sergeant Larry Jackson, according to the journal, when he contested Iran’s claims.

Over the weekend, a leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, said the missile strikes were “not really designed to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important. “

