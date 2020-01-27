advertisement

A photographer encountered a hammerhead shark and took the opportunity to take a unique picture directly into the animal’s jaw.

The remarkable photo – an extremely close portrait of the smiling shark showing its teeth – was taken underwater off the coast of Bimini in the Caribbean.

advertisement

Other photos showed a fearless man feeding a giant hammer head and a diver maneuvering one of the predators with its big snout away from the camera.

You can see more of the footage below:

The incredible pictures were taken by the celebrated underwater photographer Ken Kiefer II on a winter trip to the Bahamian island – one of the few places in the world where large hammerhead sharks regularly appear.

When asked if he was worried about swimming with the sharks, the 50-year-old photographer said: “On the contrary. We are always happy to have the chance to share the water with these amazing endangered beauties. “

After this photo in the mouth of the shark, Ken said that the dome of his Ikelite case had to be replaced “due to some tooth stains on the lens”.

This is because hammer heads have a 360 degree view in stereo due to their eye position, which means that they cannot see the small area inches in front of or directly below. “Sometimes they meet divers in search of the bait,” he said.

Ken dives with Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center, which he said is “the only place in the world that is reliably and safely only a few inches from the largest hammer family, the Great Hammerhead.”

The 50-year-old continued:

We spend a lot of time with sharks in the water, but Great Hammers are without a doubt our favorite. Her incredibly large dorsal fin, her muscles and her unusual shape together with her grace result in endless photo opportunities. They are more agile than most sharks and can turn in no time.

I love the beauty of nature and it is always humble to be in the water with a big predator. I feel much calmer and happier with sharks than on the freeway when idiotic drivers use their phones.

My wife Kimber and I spend a lot of time promoting the importance of sharks in the world. As predators in the ocean, they keep their balance and are vital to the health of the ocean.

The photographer, who has been taking underwater pictures for over 20 years (10 of them professional) says that he loves taking pictures “so that others can see the beauty of underwater”.

His motto is “Everything under water”. Ken says that anything is possible, from predators, large animals, models, motherhood and a swimming team – as long as it’s below the surface.

I also love showing people things that most people can’t see.

I firmly believe that more people who could share the water with these predators have respect for them and don’t feel like they are just senseless beasts, and may be a little more hesitant to call them dangerous predators.

The largest species of their kind, the great hammerhead sharks, can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to half a ton, although smaller sizes are more common.

Although hammerheads are aggressive hunters that feed on smaller fish, octopus, octopus and crustaceans, they do not actively look for human prey and only attack when provoked.

The animal’s widely spaced eyes offer better visibility than most other sharks and can successfully search the ocean for food by spreading their highly specialized sensory organs over the broad, mallet-shaped head.

u003c / div> n u003cp> I mean, who else do you want to keep warm while you go to the bathroom? u003c / p> n u003cp> Really staying on brand, the 23-year-old has uploaded a picture of himself sitting on a toilet before going on the red carpet like a real celebrity. The singer gave the fans a thumbs up and gave a sneak peek behind the scenes of his day at the prestigious ceremony. During the event, Capaldi stuck to his usually casual style and put on a plain white t-shirt paired with a dark jacket, pants, and a couple of black and white vans. On the red carpet, Lewis joked that he wished the camera wasn’t so close that his “big belly” wasn’t visible. Though he didn’t seem too excited, he cradled his stomach and grinned while taking Paps. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 2100px” “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp-image-751903 “src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722.jpg “alt =” Lewis Capaldi was confused at his very first Grammy for a seat filler. “width =” 2090 “height =” 3001 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49877722.jpg 2090w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49877722-326×468.jpg 326w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49877722- 244×350.jpg 244w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /PA-49877722-192×276.jpg 192w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49877722-384×552.jpg 384w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> PA pictures u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Unfortunately the Scot was knocked over by the post Billie Eilish, who won the song of the year with her hit “Bad Guy”. The 18-year-old also got the album of the year, while her brother Finneas O’Connell received the producer of the year award for the same album. He accepted the award. The recording was made at home because: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003c blockquote> u003cp> I am most creative where I feel most comfortable. It is a great honor to receive a Grammy for making homemade cookies. Even though Lewis is not taking the Grammy home with him, he has another big year ahead of him with former One Direction star Niall Horan next year. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003c / p> n u003cp> In our eyes, you will always be a winner, Lewis. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-27T11: 52: 15 “., publishedAtUTC: 2020-01-27T11: 52: 15Z, updatedAt: 2020-01-27T12: 10: 12, updatedAtUTC: 2020-01-27T12: 10: 12Z, author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 751854.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751854.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co .uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/01/lewis_capaldi_seat_filler_grammys_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”▶,”$Article:751 854.author “: { “name”: “Emma Rosemurgey”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Emma-Rosemurgey.png”, “__typename”: “Author” }, “Article: 751854.categories.0”: {“name”: “Celebrity”, “slug”: “celebrity”, “__typename “:” Category “},” Article: 751790 “: {” id “:” 751790 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-and-giannas-death-was -a-tragedy-but-seven-other-people- died-in-the-helicopter-crash / “,” Title “:” Kobe and Gianna’s death was a tragedy, but seven other people died in this helicopter-crash “, “Summary”: “The death of Kobe Bryant and his The 13 year old daughter Gianna is just too tragic for many. The 41-year-old Kobe, one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, enthusiastic generations of sports fans with his unwavering dedication, passion and persistence. The young Gianna, who was affectionately referred to as “Gigi”, was well on the way to following the following topics: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-and-giannas-death-was-a -tragedy- “but-seven-other-people-died-in-a-helicopter-crash /” title = “Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px”> “u003cimg class =” size-desktop wp-image-751824 “src =” https: //www.unilad .co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Kobe Gigi “width = ” 702 “height = ” 369 “srcset = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims -524×275. jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-414×217.jpg 414w, https ps: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_ victim-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims.jpg 1200 W “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768 pixels) 100 VW, 728 pixels “/> u003cSpan class = ” Media-Credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna is just too tragic for many to be understood. u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cp> One of the most accomplished basketball players of all time, the 41-year-old Kobe, enthusiastic generations of sports fans with unwavering dedication, passion and tenacity. u003c / p> n u003cp> Young Gianna, nicknamed “Gigi”, was well on her way to following in her footsteps. After inheriting Kobe’s rare gifts, she was said to be keen to join the University of Connecticut, a school known for her women’s basketball skills. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 670px”> “u003cimg class =” size-desktop wp-image-751805 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads /2020/01/PA-49875699-660×468.jpg “alt =” Kobe Bryant “width =” 660 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https: // www. unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49875699-660×468.jpg 660w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-493×350.jpg 493w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49875699-389×276.jpg 389w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/PA-49875699-778×552.jpg 778w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Footage from u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryant-dies-in-helicopter-crash-aged-41 /” target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “> Kobe u003c / a> and u003ca href =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryants- The 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who is also on Was on board and grappled with enthusiasm about a game a few weeks ago, has taken a devastating new meaning after the horrific crash of a helicopter in Calabasas, California. u003c / p> n u003cp> Both father and daughter were full of talent and potential, and their shared enthusiasm for basketball was great. The fact that their lives, hopes and dreams could be erased in such a sudden and shocking way has shattered hearts all over the world. U003c / p> n u003cp> To make things even more tragic, Kobe and Gianna were not the only individuals who died in the crash, seven more are said to have died. The group had flown to Thousand Oaks, California to play a basketball game for Gianna to play. But in an unimaginably sad turn, the helicopter crashed into a slope in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown LA. Class = “interactive interactive-instagram”> “blockquote” class = “instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink = “https://www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/? Utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5 ), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0, 0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; minimum width: 326px; padding: 0; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100 % – 2px); Width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 16px; “> u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p / B19p0ZWH5_l /? Utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style =” Background: #FFFFFF; Line height: 0; Spacing: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; Width: 100%; “target =” _ blank “rel = “nofollow “> u003c / p ” n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; fle x-direction: row; Align objects: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.623.62.55.66.62.65 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,23.34.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.43. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.65 52.48.731.65 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77, 256 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px solid # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B19p0ZWH5_l/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Line height: 17px; Text decoration: none; Line break: break-word; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Mein Gigi u003c / a u003c / p u003cp style =” color: # c9c8cd; font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; font size: 14px; line height: 17px; bottom margin: 0; top margin: 8px; overflow hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text alignment: center; text overflow: ellipsis; white -space: nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/kobebryant/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Row height: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) at” style = “font family: Arial, sans-serif; font size: 14px; line height: 17 pixels;” datetime = “2019-09-03T20 : 59: 13 + 00: 00 “> September 3, 2019, 1:59 p.m. PDT u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n Although the police have not yet officially announced the names of the people on board, the relatives of the deceased have already spoken about their loss. u003c / p> n u003cp> As reported by u003cem> u003ca href = “https: //edition.cnn.com/2020/01/27/us/victims-helicopter-crash-kobe-bryant/ index.html “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> CNN, John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College (OCC), his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa are among the dead, as John’s brother Tony Altobelli confirmed Tony said to CNN, “John had two sides. People saw him on the baseball field.” , he’s tough and stubborn like a guy, but on the other hand, he was one of the biggest hearted people you’ll meet in your life. He took care of his players, took care of his school. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> According to a press release from u003ca href = “http://www.occpirateathletics.com/sports/ bsb / 2019-20 / releases / 20200126ujyckf” target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> OCC”, John is survived by son JJ and daughter Lexi. His daughter Alyssa had been a teammate of Gianna at the Mamba Academy. “size-desktop wp-image-751878” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-462×468.jpg” alt = “John Altobelli” width = “462” height = “468” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ 23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-462×468.jpg 462w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-346×350.j 346w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/23924422-7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918-273×276.jpg 273w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / 23924422-7933565-i mage-m-33_1580118510918-545×552.jpg 545w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924422- 7933565-image-m-33_1580118510918.jpg 634w “sizes =” ( maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Spanklasse = “media-credit “> John Altobelli / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> John helped the OCC pirates to the 2019 State To lead the baseball championship, and this off-season was appointed coach of the year by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). In a statement, OCC Athletics Director Jason Kehler said: It is difficult to put into words what this loss is for the Means college and the athletics department. John was an excellent coach and an even better friend. He was also a great mentor to all the students and athletes he taught and trained. He treated them all like family and his influence will live on forever. Christina Mauser – who worked as a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County – is also reported to have died in the crash. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Christina’s husband Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes that mean so much. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 492px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-751876” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117- 482×468.jpg” alt = “Christina Mauser” width = “482” height = “468” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117-482×468.jpg 482w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / 23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117- 360×350.jpg 360w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/01 / 23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117-284×276.jpg 284w, https: //www.unilad. Co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117 -568×552.jpg 568w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01 /23924488-7933565-image-m-36_1580118661117.jpg 634w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan class = “m edia-credit “> Christina Mauser / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Friends have identified the late helicopter pilot as Ara Zobayan, a beloved member of the aviation community who taught prospective helicopter pilots how to fly. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Ara’s friend Jared Yochim wrote the following tribute to “an incredible pilot, instructor, charter pilot and really a great man”: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> The pilot who flew Kobe and crew today was my friend Ara Zobayan (white shirt and tie). Many of my friends were friends with macaws and not just pilots. This is the last photo I took with Ara to celebrate the 60th birthday of our friend and pilot Lorenzo Lamas. It would be the last beer we drank together. Ara was an incredible pilot, instructor, charter pilot and a really great man. He wasn’t a typical selfish helicopter pilot, as most of us honestly are. Ara was a man who always stayed cool, calm and collected. The more people who knew Ara about him, the more you will hear professional, calculated and loving words. He was always good for a laugh. The loss is not mine, but a community really. Macaw has influenced so many people and that only positively. I’m sorry you never met him. You would have loved him, I promise. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp style = “text-align: left; “> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb- post “> n u003cdiv id = “fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = “1 ” defer = “1 ” crossorigin = “anonymous ” src = “https: // connect. facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v5.0 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = ” fb -post “data-href =” https: / /www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185 “& set = a.2148975055357 & type = 3 & theater” data-width = “500”> n u003cblockquote cite = “https: //www.facebook .com / photo.php? fbid = 10218757186272185 “& set = a.2148975055357 & type = 3” class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”> n u003cp> The news has published the pilot name, so I’m going to share it now. The pilot who flew Kobe and crew today was my friend Ara. Posted by href = “#” role = “button” target = “_ blank” rel = “” nofollow “> Jared Yochim” on “https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218757186272185” & set = a.2148975055357 & type = 3 “target =” _ blank “” rel = “nofollow”> Sunday, January 26, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div u003c / div n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-twitter”> “twitter-tweet” data width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” “dir =” ltr “> Friends have the pilot as” Ara Zobayan “He taught aspiring helicopter pilots how to fly and was very popular in aviation. They wrote” Take a rest while you take your last flight to the sky “. U003ca href = ” https: // twitter. com / KTLA? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “@ KTLA” href = “https: //twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant? Src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow” “> #KobeBryant u003c / a u003ca href = ” https: //t.co/8pQh9eNJTk “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow ” > pic.twitter.com/8pQh9eNJTku003c / a> – Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/ChristinaKTLA/status/1221656582083112960? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 27, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src =” https: // platform. twitter .com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester – described as” full of mischief and mischief ” Laughter ‘- also died in the crash. Since then, the Headmaster has paid these two “beautiful people” the following homage: u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Harbor View Elementary y p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> With people grieving for the loss of Kobe Bryant, I want a moment to remember two great people who were with him, Sarah and Payton Chester … working as principals we with some great families … the Chesters were one of them … committed, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief and lac hen … and they had the best kids! u003c / p> n u003cp> Harbor View was so impressed with this family … they were sincere, kind and caring … for the staff, other families … and yes, especially me. While the world is grieving for the loss of a dynamic athlete and a humanitarian, I am grieving for two equally important people … their effects were just Your loss will be just as significant and our hearts are just as broken. u003c / p> n u003cp> You were both the embodiment of #hvepride and the world is just a little less without you two. May you both rest in peace and know the profound impact you have had on our lives. You will be missed so much. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “Media-Credit-Container-Orientation ” style = “width: 480px “> u003cimg class = “size -desktop wp-image- 751880 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-470×468.jpg “alt =” Sarah Chester “width =” 470 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522- 7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-470×468.jpg 470w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-140×140.jpg 140w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image-a-37_1580118729121-352×350.jpg 352w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / 23924522-7933565-image-a -37_1580118729121-277×276.jpg 277w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565- image-a-37_1580118729121-555×552.jpg 555w, https://www .unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/23924522-7933565-image -a-37_158 0118729121.jpg 634w “Größen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class =” Medienguthaben “> Instagram u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Viele der Artikel, die heute in Umlauf sind, handeln von Kobe und seinem bleibenden Erbe. Es ist jedoch von entscheidender Bedeutung, dass wir uns an jedes der neun einzigartigen Individuen erinnern und sie wiedererkennen, die auf solch grausame und sinnlose Weise aufgenommen wurden Absturz in dieser unvorstellbar traurigen Zeit. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> Wenn Sie einen Trauerfall erlebt haben und mit jemandem vertraulich sprechen möchten, wenden Sie sich an Cruse Bereavement Care über die nationale Hotline unter der Nummer 0808 808 1677. u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-27T11: 50: 30 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-27T11: 50: 30Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020 -01-27T11: 50: 30 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-27T11: 50: 30Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 751790.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751790.categories.0 ” , “typename”: “Category”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 751790.categories.1”, “typename”: “Category”}, {” typ “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 751790.categories.2 “,” typename “:” Category ” }), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe_and_gigi_other_helicopter_crash_victims.jpg”, “featuredVid eo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__typename” : “Article”}, “$ Article: 751790.author”: {“name”: “Julia Banim”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/ 04 / Julia-Banim-Sml.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 751790.categories.0 “: {” name “:” News “,” slug “:” news “,” __ typename ” : “Category”}, “Article: 751790.categories.1”: {“name”: “Sport”, “slug”: “sport”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 751790.categories.2 “: {” name “:” US News “,” slug “:” us-news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 751809 “: {” id “:” 751809 “,” staticLink “: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/sport/kobe-bryants-oscar-winning-film-dear-basketball-is-more-inspiring-today-than-ever/”,”title”:”Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-Winning Film Dear Basketball Is More Inspiring Today Than Ever”,”summary”:”u003cp>Fans have been remembering Kobe Bryant’s ‘inspirational’ short film, Dear Basketball, just hours after the basketball lege nd died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. The 2017 animated short film, written and narrated by Bryant, is based on a letter the basketball legend wrote to The Players’ Tribune in November 2015 u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/sport/kobe-bryants-oscar-winning-film-dear-basketball-is-more-inspiring-today-than-ever/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751834″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1.jpg” alt=”kobe bryant dear basketball 1″ width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-baske tball-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Kobe Inc – Believe Entertainment Groupu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cspan style=”font-weight: bold;”>Fans have been remembering Kobe Bryant’s ‘inspirational’ short film,u003c/span>u003cspan style=”font-weight: bold;”> u003c/span>u003cem style=”font-weight: bold;”>Dear Basketballu003c/em>, ju003cstrong>ust hours after the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The 2017 animated short film, written and narrated by Bryant, is based on a letter the basketball legend wrote to u003cem>The Players’ Tribuneu003c/em> in November 2015 announcing his retirement from the game.u0 0 3c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>Dear Basketballu003c/em> won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 2018 Academy Awards, making Bryant the first NBA player to win an Academy Award.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>You can watch the film below:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-youtube”>u003ciframe title=”2018 Oscar winner animation short film | dear basketball | best heart touching animation film” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ziUc0OCDmoU?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>u003c/iframe>u003c/div>nu003cp>The film, which was directed and animated by Glen Keane, saw Bryant declare his love for the game, with the player at one point saying: ‘I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all, from my mind and body to my spirit and soul.’u003c/p>nu003cp>Upon accepting his Oscar at the 2018 awards ceremony, Bryant said: ‘As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble – but I’m glad we get to do a little more than that,’ before paying tribute to his wife and children.u003c/p>nu003cp>At the time, the short was hailed ‘inspirational’, with one critic u003ca href=”https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dear_basketball/reviews” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>writingu003c/a>: ‘A beautifully hand-drawn animation and personal poem that is both impassioned and inspiring.’u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 308 2px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751861″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant.jpg” alt=”Kobe Bryant” width=”3072″ height=”2205″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant.jpg 3072w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-652×468.jpg 652w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-488×350.jpg 488w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-385×276.jpg 385w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-769×552.jpg 769w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Now, following Bryant’s tragic death, fans have been praising u003cem>Dear Basketballu003c/em> once more, with many urging others to give it a watch – regardless of whether they’re basketball fans or not.u003c/p>nu003cp>While one fan described the film as a ‘moving, beautif u l tribute to a life lived for the sport’, urging others to ‘do yourself a favour and watch it’, another said the film ‘just hits different now.’u003c/p>nu003cp>Actor Mark Hamill, who presented Bryant with the Oscar, described the film as a ‘heartfelt love-letter to the game that made him a legend and a superstar’. He added: ‘It was an honour to present him his much-deserved Oscar.’u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Kobe won the Best Animated Short u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/AcademyAward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#AcademyAwardu003c/a> for writing & narrating u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DearBasketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#DearBasketballu003c/a> (music by u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/JohnWilliams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#JohnWilliamsu003c/a>)-It was his heartfelt love-letter to the game that made him a legend & a superstar. It was an honor to present him his much-deserved Oscar.u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoneTooSoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#GoneTooSoonu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPGiannaBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#RIPGiannaBryantu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/ka9raxRYhm” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/ka9raxRYhmu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1221586370302373889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 27, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Dear Basketball was Kobe Bryant’s love letter to the sport he loved. It has a whole new meaning today…u003c/p>nu003cp> u003ca href=”https://t.co/RfJi7MUiyI” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/RfJi7MUiyIu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Liam Deacy 🦊 (@Deacyliam) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/Deacyliam/status/1221546284152184833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>This seems like a good time to rewatch Dear Basketball. Kobe was one of the most influential sports players of our generation, and it’s sad to see him leave us so soon. At least he left us with this beautiful, little film that will inspire more generations in the coming decades. u003ca href=”https://t.co/lbKhMhkOPJ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/lbKhMhkOPJu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— David Cuevas still doesn’t have 2020 vision 😤😠 (@ticktockanimate) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/ticktockanimate/status/1221521751856816129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Heart hurting big time over the news of u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#KobeBryantu003c/a>’s passing…😔 If you haven’t seen his u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#Oscaru003c/a> winning short, u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/DearBasketball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#DearBasketballu003c/a> (or even if u have), do yourself a favor and watch it. Moving, beautiful tribute to a life lived for the sport. u003ca href=”https://t.co/vy2YodloOs” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/vy2YodloOsu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Nicole Pacent (@NicolePacent) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/NicolePacent/status/1221543612325888001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryant-dies-in-helicopter-crash-aged-41/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>who died yesterdayu003c/a>, January 26, when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Calabasas, California.u003c/p>nu003cp>It’s believed u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/kobe-bryants-13-year-old-daughter-gianna-was-also-on-board/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Bryant and Gia nnau003c/a> were on their way to one of the teenager’s basketball practices when the crash occurred, along with Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli, and wife Keri Altobelli.u003c/p>nu003cp>The father and daughter are survived by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3413px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-751708″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491.jpg” alt=”kobe and gianna bryant” width=”3403″ height=”3214″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491.jpg 3403w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-496×468.jpg 496w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-371×350.jpg 371w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-292×276.jpg 292w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-conte n t/uploads/2020/01/PA-49876491-584×552.jpg 584w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and the loved ones of all those who died at this difficult time.u003c/p>nu003cp>Rest in peace.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-27T11:32:38Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:751809.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751809.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:751809.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-co nt ent/uploads/2020/01/kobe-bryant-dear-basketball-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:751809.author”:{“name”:”Lucy Connolly”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Lucy-Connolly.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:751809.categories.0″:{“name”:”Film and TV”,”slug”:”film-and-tv”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:751809.categories.1″:{“name”:”Sport”,”slug”:”sport”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement