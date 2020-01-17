advertisement

For more than half a century, David Burnett has photographed impeachments, wars, revolutions, the Olympic Games and artists, making him one of the stars of his field. It debuted at the time of the moon landing, when it came to the idea of ​​taking photos of people watching this historic event. A few years later, he was in Vietnam, where he was present when Nick Ut of the Associated Press took a legendary photo of a nine-year-old girl covered in napalm. Burnett gained wider fame several years later for his work in Iran during and after the Revolution. Since then, he has shot numerous sporting events and compiled a book on reggae star Bob Marley.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with fellow Democrats on December 18, 2019, after the House approved two impeachment articles against President Trump.

At various times during the past five decades, Burnett has also made inroads in Washington. He took a number of famous photos from the Watergate hearings, and then did something similar twenty-five years later, to remove Clinton. Last December, he was inside and outside the Capitol to take photos of Donald Trump’s removal hearings. (Burnett remains around this month for the Senate trial.) I recently spoke on the phone with Burnett, and our conversation, edited for duration and clarity, appears below, with a number of his photographs of three moments of political unrest.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the Watergate hearings in August 1973.

Members and staff of the House and the Senate at the removal hearings from the House Judiciary Committee in November 1998.

Panelists heard testimony during the indictment hearings of the House Judicial Committee in November 1998.

Passersby wait to enter a room of the House committee during the Watergate hearings in August 1973.

You shot the Watergate hearings and the indictments of Clinton and Trump in different formats, but all on film. Why?

In the summer of 1973, when the Watergate hearings began, I worked for Gamma, the French agency. It was all about a quick turnaround, and the 1973 version was to get your movie on the next plane to Paris, then they would turn it over. In a few hours, they would process and produce prints and send them to the twenty countries with which they did business. I don’t think I really thought about filming anything other than 35mm. until the 80s, when I started playing sports.

In the film, you never knew if you had the photo before you developed it yourself, or in my case I would hear from the laboratory if there was a problem. That was all. You’ve never heard of anyone if it was OK You had this giant vacancy of waiting for a little positive feedback, which sometimes happened, but overall, you only hear from people if there is had a problem.

John Dean, former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon, prepares to testify before the Special Senate Committee on presidential campaign activities in June 1973.

Charles Ruff and David Kendall, lawyers for President Bill Clinton, with Assistant White House counsel Cheryl Mills during the indictment hearings of the House Judiciary Committee in November 1998.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, speaks with a Democratic staff member at a removal hearing in November 1998.

How does the emotional component of your work change when you immediately have a better idea of ​​the quality of photography?

It’s the only thing digital does better than anything else: it tells you right away if you’ve messed up. I use digital cameras and am constantly amazed by what I just filmed about five seconds ago. I think, unfortunately, that there is a downside to this, is that people are starting to think that just because they can look at the back of the camera and see something they did there two or five seconds, that makes them Cartier-Bresson. Of course not, but there is this false sense of accomplishment that just happened to be watching.

I would say this: so far the footage has been very difficult to impeach since we have only had a few hearings. You had the intelligence committee and the judicial committee, and there are only a lot of things that come out of these things. In 1973, I had just started working for Gamma, so it was very important for me to be able to participate in these hearings in which you had very powerful people – John Dean and John Ehrlichman and Bob Haldeman. I never had a picture of her, but Hillary Clinton was working that summer.

Does your choice of format generally have more to do with the technical needs of capturing what you want to capture, or do you make choices based on something ideological or characteristic of the person or event you want to capture, if it makes sense?

“Characteristic” is a good word. Maybe I should grab that one. For me, it’s about trying to find something. Living as we do in this world, there are a million photos taken every minute by great photographers everywhere.

John Ehrlichman, who was an adviser and chief of domestic policy under President Richard Nixon, sits among journalists and photographers after a dismissal hearing in August 1973.

The Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor, Jr., testified before the House Intelligence Committee in November 2019.

Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s Advisor for European and Russian Affairs, are sworn in before testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in November 2019.

Also some not so great photographers everywhere.

Well, and then there are many too, but the good ones will go up in most cases. I tried, using these old cameras, to do something that gives me a slightly different view from what I’m looking at. It is not as if you even know what you will get in advance. I absolutely never know if I have something good with this Graflex camera. Too many things could go wrong and you have everything you need to do to configure it.

There is this wonderful picture book by Laura Wilson – she is the mother of the three Wilson brothers, the actors (Owen, Luke and Andrew) – who was one of Richard Avedon’s assistants when he did his work in the South and especially Texas, take his eight by ten camera and walk around and photograph the people he saw. He arrives at a ranch or something like that, then he puts his white paper and puts them against, and the light is there and he has all these assistants pulling the dark slide and doing everything. But it is he who squeezes the bulb or cable to take the photo. When you do it like I do or the few people who are making movies now, we do it pretty much on our own, and we do it all. You have to know where you’re going to shoot and what room he’s going to be in, and where once you get to that room, and there’s nothing easy about it. Then, on top of that, you have these other seven or eight steps that you need to do in the right order to make a photo.

What is the motivation for me? I think I just like the idea of ​​trying to shoot something that might make you feel it was 1952 or 1947, just because there is so much atmosphere. Not always, but sometimes the atmosphere that you can cut with a knife. I try to grasp a little of that, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. I would say, in fact, like most photography, most of the time it doesn’t work.

Senator Samuel J. Ervin, Jr., Democrat from North Carolina and chairman of the special Senate committee that investigated the Watergate scandal in August 1973.

H. R. Haldeman, White House chief of staff to President Richard Nixon, testifying before the Special Senate Committee to investigate campaign practices in August 1973.

A man listens to radio headphones during a Watergate hearing before the Special Senate Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities in August 1973.

Maureen Dean, wife of former White House counsel John Dean, at the Watergate hearings in August 1973.

I guess photography is like baseball, right? If you fail seven out of ten, are you still okay?

Well, it was Ted Williams. He had more or less this right.

Well, he also did it more than three times out of ten.

He did. One year, he did it four times out of ten. There is also the corollary to that, no photographer ever wants to show you the photos that didn’t work, and we don’t tend to dwell on them.

Charles Ruff, lawyer for President Bill Clinton, testified at a removal hearing in November 1998.

Has Vietnam changed your way of thinking about photography?

Well, there have been many times, and I think everyone who has worked in combat has had these moments, when I was like, I could have stayed in town and had a coffee instead of having these rocket-propelled grenades on my head. There are times when you just have to wonder what you are doing there and why you are there. For me it was a combination of wanting to know for myself what was going on in Vietnam and wanting, as a journalist, to be in a place that was the greatest story.

After that, I tried to be a little harder to decide what I wanted to do. I did not want to do things frivolously. Once you’ve gotten into a story, you really have to go. I think it’s something that everybody goes through, a stage where, all of a sudden, you’re in the pot of boiling water. You must understand what I am doing here and why I am here. I mean, I thought I was a photojournalist when I went to Vietnam, but after a few years there, I really felt, in a deeper way, that this was what I wanted to do. I wanted to try to explain the world in a way that I could with my camera.

Members and staff of the House and the Senate during an indictment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in November 1998.

Representatives Mary Bono and Lindsey Graham at an indictment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in November 1998.

What story did you want to tell about the Iranian revolution?

I had just worked for several weeks in Pakistan, and in the good old days when you were sent to the other side of the world, the last thing you wanted to do when you finished this project was to just fly and go home you. Like, what a mess. What is the hurry to go home? You are in Pakistan and look at all these things around you.

When I went to Vietnam in 1970, I thought I would stay for two months, and I stayed for two years, and Iran, I thought I would probably stay for a week and I stayed for almost two months. In the case of Iran, I knew it within an hour of my arrival. I threw all my things at the hotel and went to the office of the Associated Press, including the correspondent of A.P. was the string from Time magazine. I had been there for half an hour and the phone rang, and he put the phone down and said, “They’re shooting.” I will never forget him. “They’re shooting at Esfand square.” I jumped into a car with one of the PA photographers and we went there, and it was my first shooting. They were demonstrators against the army, and a number of people were shot dead. I hadn’t even been in the country for an hour, and I realized it wasn’t just something that was going to be a flash in the pan. People really dedicated their lives to it.

H. R. Haldeman testifying before the Special Senate Committee to investigate campaign practices in August 1973.

Independent lawyer Kenneth Starr testified at the House Judicial Committee indictment hearings in November 1998. Brett Kavanaugh, the future Supreme Court judge, is notably seated behind Starr.

What interested or interested you in an indictment hearing?

This is because, essentially, you are trying to photograph the impossible, so how do you end up doing this? Well, maybe there will be a cool picture of a courtroom with all these dark faces, or it may be someone who looks victorious or sad, or it will just be some kind of timeless image. The problem is not really all that you can photograph as a physical entity. It is an idea. It’s a thought. These are always the hardest things to say. I was a poli-sci major at university, after giving up my engineering studies after a few years, so I always had an eye in politics. My wife (Iris) has been a renowned person in many presidential campaigns over the past decades. Even if I didn’t want to worry about it, it just wouldn’t happen.

A supporter of President Nixon holds an American flag outside the White House in April 1974.

Opponents of President Nixon sell paraphernalia and collect petition signatures outside the White House in April 1974.

Was there anything, after doing the Watergate hearings and Clinton’s removal, that you wanted to capture on Trump’s removal?

Well, the one thing you never know is how the pictures are going to be seen in ten or twenty years. I mean, I have a photo of Ken Starr at the Chamber hearing, and there, on his left shoulder, is Brett Kavanaugh. It knocked me down, because you generally know who is half the people sitting behind the famous person who actually speaks into their microphone. These little overlaps of history are things that really intrigue me.

Cheryl L. Johnson, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, and Paul D. Irving, the House Sergeant-at-Arms, lead a procession with the two impeachment articles against President Trump through the National Statuary Hall on the way to the Senate chamber on Thursday.

.

