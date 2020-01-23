advertisement

“I was on my trip for two years. My husband and I didn’t tell any soul.”

By Nicole Pelletiere via GMA

A woman who has shared a photo of her negative pregnancy test inspires others to keep fighting while looking for the baby they have always wanted.

Tara Engelberg, 33, a “waiting mom” from Denver, Colorado, has often shared her infertility journey with over 2,000 followers.

But it was her January 13 post that thrilled thousands of viewers after being shared by the lifestyle brand Motherly.

“It is okay to cry, to be afraid, to pray, to hope and to believe in miracles,” Engelberg told Good Morning America.

“We are not alone,” she added. “Together we are stronger. I stayed on my trip for two years. My husband and I didn’t tell any soul, but I couldn’t keep it because it’s such a lonely place.”

When we enter the second day of the year and experience the freshness of a new decade, I have to think back to some memories that have shaped me most in the past year. I think of the times when I was hurt and broken. I return to the moments when my doctor told me that I probably wouldn’t have children without IVF or adoption, or all the months that I thought I was pregnant just to have my period on time. , , I return to the days when I was in fear and I see myself, the girl who thought she could never cope with another disappointment, needle or procedure to somehow overcome it. I look back and see the days when I couldn’t see the light in anything, just to see now that there was always a light through the dark. I return to these moments to remember these lessons. If life brought its storms, I can see my strength, and I now know that there will be another rainbow when the rain clears. , , Infertility was a big problem, but it shaped me and gave me the strength to overcome any obstacle. I know there will be more mountains in the future, but I also know that I have it. I trust that 2020 will be an extraordinary year full of wonder, hope and magic. I send love, strength and happiness to all of you. Cheers to a year full of wonders and opportunities. ♡. , , #ttc #ttccommunity #endobabe #infertility #infertilitysucks #infertilitysister #infertilityawareness #hope #miracles #positivevibes #warrior #infertilitywarrior #wellnessblogger #infertilityblog #denverblogger #thisisinfertility #ivf #ivfjourist #ffffenfirefitfruit #infffifefit #inff

Last week Engelberg took a picture of her pregnancy test at home with a line on it. She wrote on the stick, “It will be fine,” before posting it on Instagram.

“I sometimes wish there was a video camera showing the nightmare that means infertility,” Engelberg said. “How I somehow have the courage to tell my husband after the first sight of a new period that we’re not pregnant this month.”

She continued: “It is a scene that is all too familiar to me at home. It is a scene that is accompanied by grief and heartache. Where my husband and I cling to the grief for this unbearable journey. It is the Part where we allow ourselves to let go of our pain and then figure out how we will recover and get through this …

“After every negative pregnancy test, I somehow summarize the courage and hope to try again. But after almost 1200 days of trying, something changes inside. This hope that used to flow through my body diminishes a little more every month. “

Engelberg, an aspiring holistic nutritionist, married Glenn Engelberg in 2016. The couple has been trying to receive for over 3 years, she said to “GMA”.

