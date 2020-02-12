advertisement

An incredible photo showing two mice fighting a fist was awarded the People’s Choice Award of the Year for the nature photographer.

I say “fist fight” – do mice have fists? In any case, they seemed to have fallen over something when the picture taken by photographer Sam Rowley showed the two small rodents on their hind legs while they were caught in an argument.

The winning photo titled “Station Squabble” was taken in a London underground station and was able to use 48,000 submissions from photographers from 100 different countries.

The “Photographer of the World of the Year” competition is organized by the Natural History Museum. It explains how the photographs have the power to “inspire, inspire and inspire”.

Great pictures of nature change the way people look at nature, question opinions and stimulate discussions.

Rowley’s photo was chosen by the public and announced as the winner today, February 12th.

It was a lifelong dream to take part in this competition in this way, with such a meaningful photo, which was taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown.

I hope it shows people the unexpected drama that can be found in the most famous urban environment.

The winning photo definitely deserves it, but there are definitely some questions that remain. Most importantly; What on earth were the two mice arguing about? A seat on the tube? A cheese sandwich that a tired commuter left behind? Another mouse?

Unfortunately we will never find out. But we can have fun wondering.

