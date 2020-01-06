advertisement

Becky G didn’t choose her home to spend the holiday season. The singer has changed the heat of the California coast to escape cold winter countries.

Just look at the snapshots you posted on yours Instagram Account makes you want to get under the covers. It girl has gone somewhere in the mountains, according to several publications uploaded to her social network account, where she poses with a completely snowy background.

Away from California and very well accompanied

However, Becky G I’ve already taken care of taking someone with me to warm up with. The singer went with her partner, MLS player Sebastian Lletget, with whom she posed on several photos and even gave a nice love kiss. The couple no longer takes the time to unleash their passion.

advertisement

As can be seen in the pictures, the couple also had to explore the mountain with a beautiful white jeep, It seems that they had time for more than cuddling.

The Becky G swimsuit that shows what’s underneath

What sure Becky G had nothing to do with posing with a model like the one shown in this other photo, in which she poses with a swimsuit that contains transparencies that leave more than one out of breath.

A snapshot that didn’t upload the American model but didn’t stop going viral and running like wildfire on the networks. Without a doubt, a great way to raise the temperature at these already ending parties

advertisement