A nice crowd enjoyed the sun on the field yesterday at the Cannon Park racetrack.

The race day sponsored by Totally Workwear offered six races, fashion on the field and lots of fun for the whole family.

Our Cairns Post photographer was on the go to capture the glamor and fun on the course.

Fully Workwear Race Day in Cannon Park social photos.

media_cameraTotally Workwear Race Day in social photos of Cannon Park. Evelyn Wurr, Leanne Patterson and Carolyn Price. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEANmedia_cameraTotally Workwear Race Day in Cannon Park – social photos. Michelle Moseley, Addison Priest, 9, Karen Wallice, Emilee Priest, 12 and Bryanne Priest. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEANmedia_cameraTotally Workwear Race Day in Cannon Park – social photos. Jules Steer, Tracy Moretto, Jaye Williams and Rebecca Conlan. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEANmedia_cameraTotally Workwear Race Day in Cannon Park – social photos. Ranjit Randhawa, Ram Singh, Indian Saundh and Mrit Saundh with the children Raavi and Keerat Randhawa, both 6, Sahib Saundh, 6, and Mehtaab Saundh, 10. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEANnav_small_leftnav_small_right

Originally published as a gallery: Faces at the Cannon Park races

