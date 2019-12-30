advertisement

This Sunday, December 29th, Eva Longoria delighted her fans by presenting herself in a bikini on Instagram. The opportunity for the actress to start her new family vacation.

Eva Longoria is finally leading the life she has always dreamed of. The actress gave birth on June 19, 2018 Santiagowho have fruit of their love affair with the businessman José Antonio Baston, And the least we can say is that the mother-son duo are inseparable. The eighteen-month-old boy goes around the world with his famous mother. And it is a dream destination that they have just left their suitcases. As the former star of the Desperate Housewives announced to its 7 million subscribers, the Baston family is preparing for the end of the year under the sun of Los Cabos, Mexico. The opportunity to admire the 44-year-old actress in a swimsuit.

Eva Longoria delights her fans

Eva Longoria has no one to envy and has proven it again. This Sunday, December 29th, Victoria Beckham’s best friend gave to her fans a lot of of warmth by appearing in a deep bikini, Tenderly tanned skin, the young mother appears with a hat on her head and a glass of cocktail in her hand while playing cards. The best way to announce the start of your sunny vacation. ” The real vacation begins as soon as there is a beach nearby You wrote in the legend. We let you enjoy!

