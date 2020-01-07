advertisement

Shakira has once again drawn attention to itself. This time it was because of a photo that doesn’t seem to be controversial, but on social networks it seems that they found something that could be criticized.

And the fact is that the Colombian singer shows up with his nails without painting or manicuring, which many seem to have been outraged.

Interestingly, at a time when feminism is booming, it seems strange that Shakira is blaming it, but the media hype has been big for something many of us have ever done, such as nail biting.

The Colombian singer did not want to speak out for the event, although she had ironically painted nail emojis on other occasions when she had similar comments.

Protagonist in Espanyol-Barça

Shakira was again the partner of Gerard Piqué Espanyol and FC Barcelona played in the Catalan derby and were insulted between the two teams as in the last games.

” Piqué c … Shakira is r …, your son is Wakaso and you are a fagot “Was the call given to a Shakira who wasn’t even in the stadium.

