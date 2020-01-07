advertisement

Gloria Camila has been rigorously up to date again and much more since she saw a new heartbreaker. She has been linked to several people, but at the moment she has not confirmed that she has a new boyfriend. Of course, she was recently seen with an incredible heartbeat that we want to give her name and surname. Together they held a charity celebration in aid of the Prodis Foundation. He is a tall, dark, and bearded boy who, it seems, was dating a few weeks ago, some media say.

When they saw the presence of the cameras, they fled the place. “Sooner or later that would be known, it’s better not to hide …” he told young Camila, according to the media. Without going any further, Ortega Cano herself assured the same media it is “A friend of mine and my daughter” and that she “It’s very good, very happy. She has already left her worries behind and is optimistic about the future. ” Do you present it on social networks?

The family of the jury actually uses social networks to send strong messages indirectly, especially Rosa Benito, who defends her daughter with a cloak and sword, but also with her niece. “Let’s toast to people who don’t forget you so they can talk about them … they have to talk about you!”, wrote. He adds that “they need Gloria Camila” because “they are nothing without you”. And close the message with the words: “Congratulations, because wherever you go, leave your mark!”.

The employee has received thousands of comments that criticize her words. “My mother, what kind of sting. If I haven’t named anyone. Here she is that bites … eats garlic. ” With these words, he wanted to answer those of Sofia Suescun who wondered whether David, with whom Gloria Camila had recently been seen, with whom the bullfighter’s daughter had betrayed Kiko Jiménez. “David is one of the many boys Gloria cheated on with Camila Kiko.”

Gloria Camila ignores the controversy and distances itself from its past. She lives her life and is completely happy. This fullness can be seen in the bathroom of her home by lowering the zipper of her body and exposing one of her tattoos.

