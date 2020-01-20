advertisement

Phoenix Fuel has taken over NorthPort’s three-time PBA champion Sol Mercado to strengthen its pool veterans while filling the position of point guard for the Philippine Basketball Association’s next season.

Mercado joins the Fuel Masters, who give up the underweight playmaker LA Revilla and swap the rarely-used striker Rey Guevarra with the Batang Pier, which the league approved on Monday afternoon.

Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia was supposed to answer all questions regarding the trade, but he pleaded because he was attending an event.

Mercado, the fifth overall ranking entry in the 2008 draft, can give the young squad leadership and experience that leaves much to be desired in a dominant tall man. Mercado has won three titles with Barangay Ginebra and has been a firm fixture at NorthPort. Phoenix is ​​the second in less than a week after delivering Ron Dennison to Brian Heruela, the backup point guard of four San Miguel Beer teams. INQ

