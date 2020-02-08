advertisement

The wife of this morning star, Phillip Schofield, would have been “completely upset” after his homosexuality yesterday.

The TV host went to Instagram to bravely share the news, thanking nearly 27-year-old woman Stephanie Lowe and their two adult daughters Molly and Ruby for their support.

The 57-year-old then swapped his usual presenter role on This Morning for an emotional interview with co-star and friend Holly Willoughby.

A close friend of the couple told The Mirror: “Steph is a rock for Phillip, as she always has been, but there is no question that she is absolutely upset by it all.

“She and the girls love him very much and will support him as much as they can, but knowing that they have been lying for so long is terribly hurtful.

“It is humiliating to think that you are married to someone who does not love you the way you love him.”

Phillip has not yet confirmed what will happen with his marriage to Stéphanie, but describes her as “incredible” and “amazing” before being overcome with emotion.

In his interview with Holly, he said, “We have been honest and open … Steph … I cannot write in any statement how I feel about this woman. She is amazing, she is amazing.

“There is no one in my life who would have supported me as … like a woman, as she supported me. She is amazing, literally amazing.”

The interview ended when Holly called Phillip for their part where they kissed.

Holly said, “Whatever happens in the future, I’ll be sitting by your side – in fact, come sit here, where you should be. It’s too weird.

“And I will be by your side forever, forever,” she added, giving him a big hug.

