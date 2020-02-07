advertisement

This morning, Phillip Schofield revealed this morning that he was gay.

The iconic presenter made a statement on his Instagram this morning, informing fans of the news and letting people know live.

According to the press release: “Right now, being gay is a reason to celebrate and to be proud.

“Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but it only comes from the harm I cause to my family.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better.

Holly and Phil were in tears

“Every day this morning, I am impressed by those we meet who have been brave and open to facing their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine.

“All of this will probably be a surprise and I understand, but it is only by facing it, by being honest, that I hope to find peace in my mind and a path to follow.

“Please be kind, especially to my family.”

Many celebrities have reacted to the news, including Sam Bailey of Leicester.

Sam gave Phil a message of love and support on Twitter

She wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been a fan of you @Schofe since I was young and I became an even bigger fan when I was able to meet you when I was on the show !!

“Love is love at the end of the day and I am very happy for you. You seem to have a very favorable circle of friends and family xx sending hugs xx

Gok Wan of Leicester also wrote on Twitter: “So much love for you @Schofe such bravery xxxxx”

