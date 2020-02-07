advertisement

British TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is gay and pays tribute to his almost 27-year-old wife.

“I’m gay,” said Schofield, one of the biggest ITV stars, in a post on Instagram. “This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at home.”

Schofield, who moderates the long-standing daily show This Morning, later said to ITV: “This decision is essential for me and for my head. It gets a little easier and a little easier with every person I tell. “

The 57-year-old said he could not sleep and had “very dark moments”. He expressed grief over the pain and confusion he had inflicted on his family, including his wife Steph and his two daughters Molly and Ruby.

“Steph was incredible – I love her so much,” said Schofield. “My girls were amazing. Being gay is rightly a reason to celebrate and be proud today. Only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward. ”

His co-host Holly Willoughby said to him today, “I know you’ve been living with this inner conflict for a long time.”

Schofield added, “It’s funny because everyone I’ve spoken to has been so supportive, so loving, and caring for you. My whole family grabbed us and said,” It’s okay, we love you, we are proud of you … “I am very aware that Steph and the girls are home to see this. They supported this when we came to this moment.”

The two moderators This Morning, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford then joined the duo. After a round of hugs, Holmes said, “Nobody should be ashamed of their sexuality and it is fantastic that you have spoken and there will be so many people who have been strengthened by what you have said.”

He added that he and Ruth, his wife, “would be the first to stand by you”.

When asked if he was thinking about having a relationship with someone else at the time, Schofield said, “I don’t think I don’t, I do it all at once now.

Willoughby then published a photo of both on Instagram and wrote: “Has never been as proud of my friend as today.”

David Walliams, the author and comedian, said on Twitter: “I’m sending all my love to Phillip Schofield today. I have always respected him and now I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. Let us hope that we move towards a world in which nobody has to get out. You can just be what they are and celebrate it. “

Phillip Schofield’s Instagram statement

“You never know what’s going on in a person’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with or how they’re doing – so you don’t know what has been bothering me in recent years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have resigned myself to being gay.

“This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family held me like this: They tried to cheer me up, suffocate me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Still, I can’t sleep and there were some very dark moments.

“My inner conflict is in contrast to an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Being gay is rightly a reason to celebrate and be proud today. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that only comes from the injuries I inflict on my family.

“Steph was incredible – I love her so much. She is the nicest soul I’ve ever met. My girls have been amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both my and Steph’s entire family overwhelmed me with their love, immediate acceptance and support. Of course they’re worried about Steph, but I know they’ll take us both. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who was so kind and wise – and hugged me when I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

“This morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who were brave and open to face their truth. Now it’s my turn to share mine.” It will probably all be a surprise, and I understand, but only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward.

“Please be kind, especially to my family.

“Phillip” – Reuters, PA

