The presenter of “This Morning”, Phillip Schofield, became gay.

Phillips shared a long emotional statement on his Instagram stories. The statement was shared by “This Morning”, which recently won the Best Live Magazine award at the National Television Awards.

The presenter spoke about the support of his wife, Stephanie Lowe, and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly, in the statement.

He wrote, “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what problems they’re struggling with, or the state of their well-being – and so you won’t know what is consuming me For the past few years, thanks to the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.

The statement continues: “This is something that has provoked many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years, and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family held me so close: they tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet I still can’t sleep and there have been very dark moments.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outer word that has changed so much for the better. Today, rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and to be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but it only comes from the harm I do to my family. “

Schofield hailed his wife as “incredible” and “the kindest soul I have ever met”. He said his daughters “were amazed at their love, hugs and encouragement”. He also said that “his friends are the best, especially Holly, who was so kind and wise – and hugged me while I was sobbing. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with a team more wonderful and more united. “

He concluded: “Every day this morning, I am impressed by those we meet who have been ready to face their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. All of this will probably be a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, I can hope to find peace in my mind and a path to follow. Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip. “

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I

– This morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

Since the statement was released, Phillip has spoken to Holly about her release on “This Morning”.

Brave Phillip Schofield in tears at the “pain” and the “pride” to be gay @Schofe ** EMOTIONAL WARNING ** pic.twitter.com/Nf0dV9LgVn

– BBXTRA (@BigBrotherXtra) February 7, 2020

