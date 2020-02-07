advertisement

Phillip Schofield, one of the most famous British television hosts, has announced that he is gay.

The 57-year-old announced the news on Friday morning with a detailed and passionate statement.

Schofield has been married to his wife Steph for almost 27 years and the couple have two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

In the statement, he wrote: “You never know what is going on in an apparently perfect life, what problems you are struggling with or how you are doing – and you do not know what has bothered me in recent years Support from my wife and daughters resigned me to being gay.

advertisement

“This has led to many heartbreaking conversations at my home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family has brought me so close: They tried to cheer me up, suffocating me with kindness and love despite their own confusion. Still I can’t sleep and there were some very dark moments. “

“My inner conflict is opposed to an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Today, it is a good reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that only comes from the hurt that i cause to my family.

“Steph was incredible – I love her so much. She is the nicest soul I’ve ever met. My girls have been amazing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both my and Steph’s entire family overwhelmed me with their love, immediate acceptance and support. Of course they’re worried about Steph, but I know they’ll take us both. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who was so kind and wise – and hugged me when I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

“Every day this morning I am in awe of those we meet who are brave and open to their truth. Now it is my turn to share mine. It will probably be a surprise, and I understand, but Only if I am honest can I hope to find peace in my head and find a way forward.

“Please be kind, especially to my family.”

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I

– This morning (@thismorning), February 7, 2020

,

advertisement