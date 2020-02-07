advertisement

Morning announcer Phillip Schofield announced that he was gay.

Phillip went on social media this morning to share a sincere statement before joining Holly Willoughby live on ITV.

In his post on Instagram, Phillip wrote: “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with or their state of well-being – and so you don’t not know what has consumed me for the past few years.

“Thanks to the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

He continued, “It was something that sparked many heartbreaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown daughters, Molly and Ruby …

“My family kept me so close: they tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet I still cannot sleep and there have been very dark moments.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better. Right now, being gay is reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but it only comes from the harm I cause to my family.

“Steph was amazing – I love him so much. He is the kindest soul I have ever met. My daughters were amazed by their love, their hugs and their encouraging words of comfort. Mine and them Whole Steph families amazed me with their instant love, acceptance and support.

“Sure, they are worried about Steph, but I know they will both get us.

“My friends are the best, especially Holly, who was so kind and wise – and hugged me while I sobbed on her shoulder. At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful teams and more united …

“Every day this morning, I am impressed by those we meet who have been brave and open to facing their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. All of this will probably come as something and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can i hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

“Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip.”

After sharing the message online, Phillip appeared on This Morning today to talk about his release.

Holly said to her, “I think we are all taking a breath at that time, reading that I can hear your voice how hard it is for you, it’s a great day, I know it’s is something you’ve been living with for a very long time. “

Phil then started to cry, saying, “I was getting to the point where I didn’t like myself very much because I wasn’t being honest. I must be that person on the other side of the couch telling her story.

“It is absolutely my decision. It was something I knew I had to do. I am very, very aware of the injury and I feel guilty, it can only be a painful process for my family but in at the same time I’m proud of myself today. “

“She’s the sister I never had,” said Phil about Holly before congratulating the crew on This Morning: “I am very proud of this amazing team, you are all amazing and I love you many.”

Holly and Phil were joined on the show by fellow presenters from This Morning Ruth and Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn said, “No one should be bothered by their sexuality. It’s fantastic that you have spoken. We are all here by your side. We will be the first to stay by your side.”

This morning is broadcast on weekdays on ITV.

