The Phillies will host Hall of Fame Pitcher No. 29 on May 29 during a pregame ceremony.

It was only fitting that the Phillies Krug honor Roy Halladay on the 10th anniversary of his perfect game.

Halladay will retire his number 34 in a ceremony before the Phillies game against World Series champion Washington Nationals on May 29. It is exactly 10 years after Halladay’s perfect game against the Marlins in Miami.

Halladay also threw himself against the Cincinnati Reds in the NLDS in October at Citizens Bank Park.

Halladay was with the Phillies for four seasons, but he was part of some of the franchise’s most memorable moments.

In addition to the two no-hitters, Halladay won the Cy Young Award in 2010 after passing between 21 and 10 with 2.44 ERA. He also led a deep rotation in 2011 to most wins in team history when the Phillies ended 102-60 before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLDS. Halladay was 19-6 with an ERA of 2.35 in 2011.

Halladay died on November 7, 2017, when the private plane he was flying crashed near his Florida home in the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay was posthumously inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame last summer. Although Halladay spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, his family decided not to put a team logo on his badge in the Hall of Fame to demonstrate his affinity for his time in Philadelphia.

This affinity was shared by Phillies fans.

Halladay went with a 3.25 ERA in four seasons with the Phillies 55-29. Overall, Halladay was between 203 and 105 with an ERA of 3.38.

Halladay will join other Phillies legends, whose members will drop out in Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) and Jackie Robinson (42).

A six-foot tall statue No. 34 is also unveiled in the third base square.

