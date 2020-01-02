advertisement

When it comes to smart lighting solutions for your home, there is Philips Hue and then everything else. However, as is often the problem with leading brands, the best comes with a steep price tag. Fortunately for you, you follow the BGR Deals team, so that you never pay full retail for Philips Hue lamps. And if you want to expand your installation, go straight to Amazon and you will find 4-pack renewed Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulbs for $ 39.99. That’s just $ 10 each!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Automate your lighting with Philips Hue and control your lighting at home or on the road. Make light schemes with the Philips Hue app and never come home to a dark house.

These lamps require the Hue Bridge (available separately) for the full Hue experience and fit in standard-sized table lamps.

Install the LED lamps as you would install normal lamps and connect them to the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control lamps and overhead lights equipped with smart incandescent lamps via the Philips Hue app.

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Connect it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.

