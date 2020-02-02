advertisement

BEIJING / MANILA – The Philippines reported its first overseas death on Sunday due to the growing epidemic of a coronavirus that originated in China and that has new infections every day.

Authorities in the Philippines said a 44-year-old man from Wuhan City, Hubei Province died after suffering from pneumonia. It was the first death to be reported in more than 130 cases in around two dozen other countries and regions outside of mainland China.

China is facing increasing isolation as other countries introduce travel restrictions, airlines cut flights, and governments evacuate their citizens, which threatens to slow the world’s second largest economy.

The World Health Organization said Thursday’s outbreak was an internationally worrying public health event, but said no global trade and travel restrictions were needed.

However, some countries are responding to fears of the virus spreading by tightening border controls. Singapore and the United States announced measures on Friday to ban foreigners who were recently in China from entering their territory, and Australia followed on Saturday.

Russia has introduced visa restrictions and will begin evacuating Russian citizens on Monday and Tuesday, news agencies Interfax and TASS reported.

The Philippines also extended its travel ban to all foreigners from China, extending an earlier restriction to those from Hubei.

More than 100 Germans and family members landed in Frankfurt on Saturday after the evacuation from Wuhan. Around 250 Indonesians were evacuated from Hubei.

On Saturday, U.S. health officials confirmed an eighth case of coronavirus in the United States, and the Pentagon said it would provide shelter for overseas arrivals who may need to be quarantined. The country has introduced a mandatory quarantine for citizens arriving from Hubei.

In Mexico, 240 accounts have been blocked by users in Mexico who may have recently come into contact with someone who may be infected with the virus.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico yet.

By Ryan Woo and Enrico Dela Cruz

