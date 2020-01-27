advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every year since 1991, the Filipino Daily Inquirer has attempted to identify the Filipino person or group who, according to the newspaper’s editors, has had the greatest positive impact on the country’s life.

* * *

It was early December at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) and the Philippines got their medal machine up to speed.

Agatha Wong, who had just won her second gold in Wushu in front of an adorable, if occasionally overzealous crowd, spoke of decommissioning for what was left of the year.

“I’m going to hibernate,” she said to the investigator, laughing. “I’ve been through a lot this year.”

But as soon as Wong had started to enjoy the comfort of a planned break, she was forced to fight off a completely new challenge.

Some parties had flashed the racing card to water down their performance, and they went to Twitter to fix it. Her masterly response, which claimed her Filipino birthright and declared her love of the country, soon went viral: “My last name is Chinese and yet I am a Filipina. More than anything. I was born in the Philippines and grew up in the Philippines where I am always Mahal ko ang bayan ko. (…) So do not tell me that I am a Chinese Kaya. Nanalo ako dahil Pilipino ako at lalaban ako. “

At the time of writing, this post has generated 630 responses, mostly commitments of support, more than 6,200 retweets, and 62,400 likes.

Make no mistake: Agatha Wong is Filipino. And not just any ordinary Filipino. She is part of a collective called Team Philippines, a golden group that conquered their regional rivals at the recent SEA games and brought pride to a country that is geopolitically and legally plagued by adversity and is starved when it comes to good news goes.

The Philippines team was proud of its flood and won medals in almost all categories up to the overall championship of the SEA Games. In the end, the record of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals was more than enough for the Philippines to rule the regional Olympic Games for the first time since 2005 when they were last on the medal list.

It was not an ordinary biennial meeting that won the national athletes. For this great achievement, the inquirer chose Team Philippines as the Filipinos of 2019.

Pedal on the metal

The 30th edition of SEA Games stood between one of the most successful running games in Asia in recent history and the upcoming Olympic Games, which offer hope for an end to the gold drought in the Philippines.

Driven by female athletes, the Philippines won four gold medals in the Indonesian Asiad in 2018 – the highest in 12 years – to get the 2020 Tokyo Olympics going.

However, the momentum is only as good as the mass of an object multiplied by its speed. The Philippines team had to increase either its size or the speed at which it was heading for this small success to become a legitimate push for the country’s first Olympic gold.

Both managed to practice field athletes in 56 sports. The Philippines team was in pedal-to-the-metal mode right on the first day of the competition, picking up 22 gold pieces to jump to the top of the medal list early on.

From then on, it never subsided. The team in the Philippines showed what an inquirer editor described as a representation of the triumph of the Filipino spirit against adversity and hopelessness. “

Another editor said, “Despite all odds, our athletes did very well on and off the field, surpassing everyone’s expectations.” Another editor said, “Their collective triumph was exactly the kind of face protection that the country came from What started as an international embarrassment of supposedly massive corruption, over-spending and logistical chaos. “

In fact, the Philippines team kicked off the 30th edition of SEA Games at its worst, based on allegations of corruption and overt spending by the organizers of the event.

Without a pro-athlete ceasefire to test and punish taxpayers ‘poachers, the SEA Games’ permanent symbol would have been a kettle of 55 million pesetas, the role of which was reduced to a pre-made cameo during the lighting ritual.

But the national athletes got out of this corner. During the opening ceremony, the Philippines team danced into the cavernous Philippine arena and began to turn the narrative in a different direction.

The next morning, John Chicano won gold for the Philippines when he led the men’s triathlon. Kim Mangrobang also won gold in the women’s section. Between the triumphs of the two triathletes, Wong won the Taijiquan tournament with the first of their two gold medals at the SEA Games.

Hidilyn et al. And the Filipino medal machine started to buzz as the big names appeared and delivered great time.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won gold at the SEA Games for the first time – a gratifying development considering her silver medal at the Olympic Games (Rio de Janiero, 2016) and the gold medal at the Asian Games (Indonesia, 2018).

The normal medal track for national athletes is almost always SEA Games first, Asian Games next and Olympics last.

The gymnast Carlos Yulo, who fought for the first Olympic gold in the Philippines after becoming world champion last year, rocked the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on his way to two gold and five silver medals.

The Philippine arnis and dance teams won the gold medals and left other countries in the competition for crumbs.

The press again focused its reporting on the impressive performance of the national athletes. On social media, the mood changed from disgust to inflated budgets to applause for victory. Yes, social media. National athletes had to appear in places with high expectations.

For example, Yulo cited the expectant crowd as the cause of jitter that made him lose focus. “Nobody knew me in Germany,” he said. “Everyone knows me here.”

And at SEA Games, the Philippines team also had to deal with something that had never been an issue in previous games: the digital glow of a virtual audience that was populated by trolls.

Social platforms

The digital age has enabled athletes to build even more bridges to connect with their followers, who previously had to rely solely on the mainstream media. Weightlifter Diaz is one of those who know how to use social platforms and turn to them to highlight some of the problems that Filipino athletes are experiencing. But this ability comes at a cost.

“There is nothing exclusively positive or negative about social media,” said Wong. “On a positive note, you can promote your sport. On the negative side, there will always be people who are not proud of your success. Successful people will always have haters and agitators. ”

What exactly Wong encountered after her success at SEA Games. “I’m not the first athlete to experience this,” she said. “There are athletes who are proud of their country and whose surname doesn’t sound Filipino enough. That’s why the Bashers come out.”

Indeed. Many members of Team Philippines are mixed race athletes who were born and / or grew up abroad.

Several mixed athletes participated in the SEA Games in the fields of athletics, swimming, soccer and basketball. Oddly enough, Wong is not an athlete with mixed races: according to her mother, her Chinese origin has been watered down to around 25 percent. But that didn’t stop the digital thugs.

So Wong used social media to calm these bashers. In the meantime, the Philippines team silenced its opponents.

World champion Nesthy Petecio and the national boxers delivered dominant gold medals. EJ Obiena and the National Trackster too.

Margielyn Didal drove a golden rampage by national skateboarders. Obiena has booked his trip to Tokyo. It is very likely that Petecio and Didal will follow this example. The swim ended a ten-year gold drought.

Taekwondo as well as judo, karate, softball, kickboxing and many other sports that kept the wave going. The number of gold medals skyrocketed as more and more stories of triumphs over adversity – and historical grief – flooded the media platforms.

Your history

The women’s national basketball team had never won a medal at the SEA Games before. And her recent losses had come the worst. But right here, at home, the hoop girls were finally crowned champions and wrote their story so dramatically that famous basketball coach Tim Cone, who had just led the men’s team to a gold medal, said, “I think women who winning the gold is really history today, not us. “

In the end, every Filipino athlete was history, whether they won gold, silver, bronze, or none at all. The Filipino athlete has distracted an investigation by the Senate, but the problem needs to be resolved quickly. Even with a guaranteed war budget of 100 million pesetas to support the Philippines’ Olympic dream, the Filipino athlete is underfunded compared to regional and far less global competitors.

Taking into account every centavo spent on the SEA Games to ensure that taxpayers’ money for the sport goes to Filipino athletes is a sure way to start looking for the next Filipino of the year – the first Filipino Olympic gold – to advance medalists.

* * *

THE VOTE

A total of 46 editors and other editors from the Inquirer voted for the Filipino of 2019. They selected from five nominees: Team Philippines at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA); Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio; Quezon City Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes; new young mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso from Manila and Vico Sotto from Pasig City; and the Mayor of Baguio, Benjamin Magalong. The Filipino SEA Games athletes accepted the award with 20 or 43.5 percent of the vote.

Carpio is no stranger to awards, among the loudest being “the best senior judge the Philippines has never had” (according to Associate Justice Marvic Leonen) and “the most determined defender of our country’s maritime rights and rights under the United Nations Convention Nations on Human Rights “Maritime Law” (according to former Foreign Minister Albert del Rosario). He has resumed writing a weekly column in Inquirer Opinion.

Reyes, presiding judge in Section 221 of Quezon City District Court, pronounced the guilty verdict against prominent Ampatuan clan members accused of horrific murder of 58 people, mostly media workers, in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.

When she took over the enormous case, she showed that justice can be achieved even though she is dragging extremely slowly. Domagoso and Sotto overthrew political monoliths in their respective cities and continue to implement reforms and other actions that benefit their constituencies. Magalong lifted the veil from the so-called ninja bulls, police officers, who commit criminal acts with impunity. In his new job, he may be able to stop the decline of the lovingly remembered “City of Pines”, the summer capital of the Philippines.

