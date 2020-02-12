The Colts might best suit quarterback Philip Rivers, who moved to Florida after the Chargers split.

He is a proven quarterback who has arrived around Super Bowl time and seems to find the Florida lifestyle to his liking.

Though the description fits Tua Tagovailoa, who performed in the Miami area, the subject here is Philip Rivers, who disconnected from the chargers after 16 seasons.

Rivers recently moved from San Diego to Florida with his family and is said to have settled in the Panhandle vacation home his family bought five years ago.

And since Rivers, 38, tells the Los Angeles Times that he can still play “at a high level,” it’s tempting to wonder if his new team may be in Sunshine State.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be ready to continue from Jameis Winston.

The dolphins? Stranger things have happened – this franchise once opened the safe for Ndamukong Suh. At least one bookmaker even rated Miami as the fifth most likely landing site for rivers.

If you have enough money to burn, you can look up sports betting (even better, just send the dollars this way). There are many reasons why Rivers will never play for Miami.

If the Dolphins draw Tagovailoa, of course all bets on Rivers / Miami will be void. So let’s say the Dolphins sting when their franchisee lands by 2021.

Rivers are heavily considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he has just ended one of his poorest seasons with 23 touchdown passes, 20 interceptions and a pass rating of 88.5. Do you know which other quarterback, who was a few ticks away from age 40, had a rating in this neighborhood and also won five games in 2019? Ryan Fitzpatrick.

At $ 8 million, Fitzpatrick costs a fraction of what Rivers would order. He was Miami’s MVP in 2019, knows the system, is popular in the changing room and is ready to look after his successor. What more do dolphins want?

Fitzpatrick and Rivers are at similar points in their careers and lives. Fitzpatrick has seven children; Rivers has nine. Both were concerned with long journeys in 2019 between the place where they played and the place where the rest of their families lived (Fitzpatrick between Miami and Tampa, Rivers between San Diego and LA).

So far there has been no evidence that the dolphins are seriously considering rivers. Indianapolis is one of its legitimate potential landing sites if it is not sold on Jacoby Brissett. Carolina if Cam Newton is not the answer; Tennessee when Ryan Tannehill leaves; and the Bucs.

Rivers said he wanted to play for two years and just enjoy the game again.

“It’s not like it’s a Super Bowl or nothing,” he told The Times. “But if it’s a team where sledging is going to be difficult and they are two years away from having a chance at all, and they lead the league in most checked bags or something, it says:” I do not think so. Guys. ‘ “

Reminder: Miami gave up 58 sacks last season that were undecided for most. The other team at 58? The panthers.

The Colts with a strong line of attack could be the perfect place. Even if they don’t play in Florida.

