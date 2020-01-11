advertisement

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – According to police, a 23-year-old man died early Saturday morning while jumping between rooftops.

Drexel University identified the victim as Vivek Subramani, a third-year medical student.

Witnesses told the police that they jumped between the roofs of their apartment when Subramani didn’t make the jump and fell two floors down and hit his head on the floor.

Subramani was then taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Witnesses told the police that they had drunk alcohol earlier in the evening.

Police say there was no evidence of drug use or cheating.

The incident is still being investigated.

