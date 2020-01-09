advertisement

If we leave the halfway point of the Premier League season behind, it is more and more likely that Liverpool will end its title drought in 2020. Jürgen Klopp’s team leads the league by 13 points to second place.

Since only two points have been lost up to this point, it is unlikely that this deficit can be made up again.

If they continue at their current pace, the question will soon arise whether the 2019/20 edition of Liverpool can be regarded as one of the largest teams we have ever seen.

advertisement

The Merseyside club dominated English football in the 70s and 80s, but many believe that the current team plays them better.

Phil Thompson can share this opinion. He is captain of a team that won the European Cup and knows the past teams as well as everyone else. However, he seems to appreciate the current group just as much.

He told Sky Sports that the current Liverpool team could actually be better than the one that dominated in the 1970s and 1980s, but cannot be considered “great” until they consistently win trophies.

We have done it for almost two decades. Greatness comes from the fact that we do this regularly. Klopp broke this duck and it happened to be against Tottenham they are playing against this weekend.

You see what Liverpool did last season: 97 points and not even the title win. We didn’t do that to win the league.

But if this team is going to be one of the greats and bring it back after 30 injured years, it will be a wonderful thing – but then they have to keep doing it.

Everyone always says “back in the heyday”, but no, we didn’t. This team is pretty exceptional. The goals they keep, the goals they score, everything. There are so many good things about this team and they just have to stay focused.

But it is not finished. No trophy was awarded at the beginning of January.

Liverpool is facing a test phase in the coming weeks, in which the next three league games against Spurs, Manchester United and Wolves will be played.

If they emerge unscathed from these three encounters, they could be well on their way to the title.

SEE ALSO: Ireland’s Aaron Molloy selected 16th overall in the MLS 2020 Draft

advertisement