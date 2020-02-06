advertisement

Phil Mickelson announced that he would not accept a derogation for this year’s US Open as it was a “point of sympathy”.

Mickelson, who turned 50 in June, had a difficult year in 2019, missing nine cuts at 23 events to drop the rankings.

The five-time main champion, who is still only missing a US Open at the end of a career Grand Slam, takes 72nd place and has to crack the top 60 to win the Masters, the US PGA Championship or the Players Championship, or go through qualifying.

Mickelson, six-time runner-up at the US Open, said he wanted to earn his place at the Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

“I will not accept it, so I will either be alone on the field or I will have to try to qualify. I will not use any special exemptions,” he said at a press conference ahead of Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday.

When asked why, the American replied, “I just won’t.”

Mickelson added: “You have never been an organization that enjoys special exemptions, I do not want any special exemptions.

“I think I will go into the tournament. When I get in, I deserve to be there, and when I don’t, I don’t.

“I don’t want a sympathy place. If I’m good enough to make it and qualify, I have to earn my place there.”

