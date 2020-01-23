advertisement

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said Thursday that Brussels was “ready to conclude an ambitious and comprehensive trade agreement with the United Kingdom”, but warned that the extent to which the country deviated from internal market rules would have “implications” for all business ,

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Hogan spoke to reporters about how the tensions between the US and the EU could be decalcified. Earlier in the four-day event, US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 25 percent duty on European car imports if the EU didn’t want to compromise on a trade deal before the November US election.

Mr Hogan said that the EU mandate for talks with the UK to be signed by ministers on February 25 will be in line with the non-binding policy statement that was attached to Mr Johnson’s retreat agreement last November , This paves the way for Brexit, which will officially enter into force at the end of this month.

The policy statement calls for a level playing field for UK and EU manufacturing, workers’ rights, environmental protection and state aid. However, the British government has opposed it, and Chancellor Sajid Javid said Wednesday in the Swiss ski area that “there is no reason to leave the EU and stick to its rules forever”.

“We are ready to sign an ambitious and comprehensive new partnership agreement with the UK,” said Hogan. “The choice for the UK will be how much it wants to deviate from the single market and the rules – and of course that will have an impact on the UK and the European Union. We also need to include controls and controls in the final agreements. “

‘Big challenge’

Mr Hogan said that it is a “great challenge by the end of June” for the UK to decide whether it will have a longer transition period than the end of 2020 or not.

“Regarding legislation, they decided they didn’t want to, so we need to prioritize what we can do between late October and early November to complete the approval process before December 31,” he said ,

In the meantime, Trump used his visit to the WEF to highlight trade barriers for the EU, saying that Europe was “more difficult to handle than China”.

Still, Hogan said that Mr. Trump and his team had a “constructive” meeting with EU officials earlier this week and did not expect the US to impose tariffs on European car imports. Mr. Hogan said the US President used such threats to attract attention.

“We regularly hear about things we don’t agree on. I want to focus on the agenda, which is positive and a win-win for both sides, ”he said. “And I think that can be achieved in a short time.”

